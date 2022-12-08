Veno Bags Introduces "Heavy Duty Extra Large Moving Bags" To Make Moving More Convenient
California-based Veno Bags is a one-stop shop for high-quality moving and reusable shopping bags.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veno Bags, a California-based company offering high-quality moving and reusable shopping bags, adds another excellent item to its profile, the Heavy Duty Extra Large Moving Bags. These bags are one of the strongest moving bags in the market. They are easy to carry and can be used for various purposes. Individuals and businesses looking for the best moving bags can check out Veno Bags.
The Heavy Duty Extra Large Moving Bags are made from durable woven 180gsm coated polypropylene woven material. Each piece can hold up to 50 lbs. These bags are so convenient that one can fold them up wholly flat and into small sizes for easy storage in a drawer, closet, car, or luggage. Available in extra large sizes, 29" W X 12" H X 14" D, Heavy Duty Extra Large Moving Bags offer plenty of space to store and protect just about any item.
What makes Veno Bags' Heavy Duty Extra Large Moving Bags stand out from others and an excellent economical alternative to moving boxes is their durable and lightweight material. They also come with long carry straps and additional backside straps that make them easy to carry.
Besides being excellent moving bags, individuals can use these bags for various purposes, including storing items such as clothing, toys, shoes, towels, supplies, pillows, bedding, sheets, blankets, laundry, Christmas decor, and more.
"If you're looking for the perfect moving bags, feel free to check our website and opt for our incredible Heavy Duty Extra Large Moving Bags. These bags provide excellent storage, keeping your belongings safe during the move. College students love our bags for moving in or out of college dorm rooms," the company's rep stated.
"If you're running out of storage in your home, you can also use these bags for storing items you won't be needing for a while and pile them together neatly in one place," the rep added in a statement.
The company also offers reusable shopping bags to help reduce the impact plastic has on the planet. For those looking to adopt a sustainable lifestyle, reusable shopping bags are a great way to get started.
About Veno Bags -
Founded in 2016, Veno Bags aims to enhance people's experience by providing the best moving bags on the market. The company also commits to reducing single-use plastic bag pollution to make a cleaner and more livable future. It offers a complete line of grocery bags, produce bags, multi use totes, lunch bags, insulated bags, moving bags, and storage organizers with aesthetic design.
