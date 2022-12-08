Global Gamification Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Gamification Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Gamification Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the gamification market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $ 14.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The gamification market is expected to reach $ 36.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.9%. The growing penetration of smartphones is expected to propel the growth of the gamification market going forward.

The gamification market consists of sales of gamification products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that help to engage users by applying game mechanics, elements, and principles to non-game contexts in a better way. Gamification uses a sequence of functions and methods to solve problems by utilizing or applying game element characteristics. The primary aim of using gamification is to improve and enhance the learning experience by incorporating a competitive element into it.

Global Gamification Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the gamification market. Major companies operating in the gamification sector are focused on introducing new technologies to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in January 2022, Soffos, a UK-based technology company, launched TestMe, an AI-powered quiz-based training tool for corporate training managers and student exam preparation. It generates quiz-style open-ended tests that are uploaded onto the platform for users from any resource, where the users can speak or type answers in natural language. This gamification element will help to keep the user engaged in exploring trending topics and sharing their progress with others throughout the study journey.

Global Gamification Market Segments

The global gamification market is segmented:

By Platform: Open Platform, Closed or Enterprise Platform

By Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By Deployment: On-Premise, On-Cloud

By End-User Vertical: Retail, Banking, Government, Healthcare, Education And Research, IT And Telecom, Other End-User Verticals

By Geography: The global gamification market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: MPS Interactive Systems Limited, Microsoft Corporation, AON PLC, Axonify Inc, IActionable Inc, Bunchball Inc, Ambition, G-Cube

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

