Fortaleza Suites Introduces Luxurious Suites For Peaceful and Comfortable Accommodation for Visitors to Old San Juan

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Furnished with essential appliances and furniture, the suites are spacious, rustic, and cozy, and characterized by the chic aesthetics of the colonial elements of the old city.

Fortaleza Suites, a hotel located right in the heart of Old San Juan, has recently introduced luxurious suites that can accommodate upto five guests. With a total of four suites, each is uniquely different in a variety of ways. The Presidential and Fortaleza in particular has balconies that provide guests a beautiful street view of the city replete with colonial architecture. Every suite features a full kitchen and living room area, and two queen size beds and sofa bed or futon for a deluxe experience.

The suites are located on the best part of the hotel’s establishment, which sits right at the center of the city. This places guests at a walking distance from all the lively hubs of the city such as the beach, shops, and restaurants, that come to life in the evening. Just a few steps from their accommodation and guests can immerse themselves into the culture, food, and pulse of the place. The historic and monumental sites which make up the elements of the internationally acknowledged heritage city are also within walking distance from the suites.

While the suites have been traditionally kept to give charming and rustic characters, they are fully equipped with appliances to give guests enriching and comfortable stays. They are fully furnished with devices such as air conditioning, television, refrigerator, furniture, and other amenities standard in a home. Free wifi enables guests to stay connected to friends and family, and access entertainment after they have retired to their suites after a long day of exploring the city. Fortaleza Suites also provides excellent room service to cater to any demands or needs of guests.

Speaking about her excitement of having guests in the suites, owner Alanys Narvaes said, “We’re always so excited to have guests who book our San Juan suites hotel because we’re particularly so proud of them. We put in all the resources we could procure in materializing them including their looks and interior design, and we want people to genuinely enjoy their time here. Everyone in the team strives with the tiniest of details to make our guest’s experience memorable.”

About Fortaleza Suites: Fortaleza Suites is a prominent hotel in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico la Fortaleza, located right in the middle of the city. It provides a variety of accommodations to visitors to the city consisting of five single queen rooms, three double queen rooms, and four luxurious suites.

