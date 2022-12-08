Global Space-as-a-Service Market Analysis Report 2022: Customer Value Chain Compression in the Space Industry Augments Its Future Growth Potential

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Space-as-a-Service Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the global market for space services and provides a general overview of the context in which new services can radically transform the space economy.

The demand for satellite data and services is growing and fueling the global space industry's demand for satellites. The space industry is adapting its business model by using information and communications technology solutions to fulfill these demands and achieve profits faster.

As such, the space sector is becoming a service-based industry with the adoption of the as-a-Service model, enabling complete outsourcing of satellite data and services, including satellite design, manufacture, launch, and operations, as well as data processing and delivery.

As the space sector heads toward becoming a service-based industry, new market participants will benefit from a lower barrier to entry, making the services derived from space assets more accessible.

Key Issues Addressed:

What are the key drivers and restraints affecting the industry?

Who are the top competitors in this segment of the space industry?

What business models are derived from the introduction of the as-a-Service model in the space industry?

What are the critical service areas that are impacting this new business model?

What are the sustainability aspects of using the as-a-Service model? What are the top growth opportunities?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Space Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Overview and Scope

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Competitors

SPaaS

SDaaS

Impact of the SDaaS Model on Space Industry Value Chain Evolution

SataaS

GSaaS

Service Areas

Software-defined Satellites

Cloud Services

Military and Defense Landscape

Sustainability

3. Growth Opportunity Universe - Space as a Service

Growth Opportunity 1: Ground Station-as-a-Service

Growth Opportunity 2: Space Data-as-a-Service

Growth Opportunity 3: Acquisitions & Strategic Partnerships with ICT Market Participants

