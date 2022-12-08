Africa Mobile Money Market Size, Share, Top Companies, Industry Overview, Trends and Forecast 2022-2027

The high usage of cellphones, and the execution of interoperability are among the primary factors driving the Africa mobile money market.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IMARC Group provides extensive analysis of the Africa mobile money industry covering the market trends, investment opportunities, growth trends, statistics, and industry prospects. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Africa mobile money market size, share, trends, analysis, growth, demand, statistics, and overview. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The market is segmented by size and region. The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report also includes competitive landscape of major key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

• Historical market data from 2016-2021

• CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2027

• Detailed information on factors that will drive market growth during the next five years

• Precise estimation of the Keyword market size and its contribution to the parent market

• Upcoming market trends and changes in consumer behavior

• A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on key players

• Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart meters market key players

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗯𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.imarcgroup.com/africa-mobile-money-market/requestsample

𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 𝗠𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:

Mobile money represents a payment type based on accounts held by a smartphone operator and accessible from the mobile phones of the subscriber. It offers simple person-to-person transactions rather than complex banking ones. Mobile money provides an easy, fast, secure, and cost-effective way of making payments. It is used for performing peer-to-peer fund transfers, bill payments, airtime top-ups, etc., across the country.

𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 𝗠𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:

The emerging trend of convenience in service delivery, expansion of smartphone agent networks, the high usage of cellphones, and the execution of interoperability are among the primary factors driving the Africa mobile money market. Besides this, the launch of various policies by the government bodies to strengthen this payment system, provide services to people who have limited access to traditional financial institutions, and eliminate the threat of theft is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the development of mobile money interoperability, which has boosted the efficiency and accessibility to transfer funds quickly for several applications, is also catalyzing the market across Africa. Apart from this, the introduction of EMI (electronic money issuers) guidelines by the bank for performing monetary transactions is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the rising internet penetration, the elevating financial literacy, the ease of accessibility, 24/7 availability, security, lower transaction costs, and user-friendly properties are also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, various financial services are offered through this platform, including microloans, insurance, and hospitalization covers, which are expected to bolster the Africa mobile money market in the coming years.

𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗡𝗼𝘄: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=1450&method=1

𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 𝗠𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

• MTN

• Orange

• M-Pesa

• Tigo-Pesa

• Airtel Money

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

The report has segmented the Africa mobile money market on the basis of technology, business model, transaction type and region.

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆:

• USSD

• Mobile Wallets

• Others

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗹:

• Mobile Led Model

• Bank Led Model

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:

• Peer to Peer

• Bill Payments

• Airtime Top-ups

• Others

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆:

• Tanzania

• Kenya

• Uganda

• Ghana

• Others

𝗔𝘀𝗸 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝟭𝟬% 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1450&flag=C

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗨𝘀:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.