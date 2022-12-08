307th Bomb Wing units gain new commanders

The 307th Operations Support Squadron and the 307th Security Forces Squadron gained new leadership during change and assumption of command ceremonies here December 3-4, 2022.

Lt. Col. Michael C. Gough took command of the 307th OSS and Capt. Jonathan W. Jopling began service as the new 307th SFS commander.

Gough brings 20 years of service to the unit and has operational experience as a B-52 senior instructor and evaluator pilot for the 307th Bomb Wing Formal Training unit and from an Air Force Central Command deployment. He also assisted with the FTU’s safe operations with respect to the Claiborne Bombing and Electronic Warfare Range, mission planning, and aircrew flight equipment support.

“He’s known and trusted throughout the 307th Bomb Wing as a leader who gets the mission done and cares for his team,” said Col. Michael Pontius, the 307th Operations Support Group commander.

Jopling served previously as the mobilization assistant to the director of operations for the 2nd

Security Forces Squadron. Additionally, he worked at Headquarters, Air Force Global Strike Command, 8th Air Force, 2nd Bomb Wing, and the 307th Bomb Wing.

During his speech, Col. Barry Crane, 307th Mission Support Group commander and presiding officer for the ceremony, said that being the commander of a bunch of hard charging defenders was going to be one of the best command jobs Jopling would ever have.

Joplin agreed with Crane during his address to the members of the 307th SFS. He made it clear to the squadron that he was excited and grateful to be able to take care of his Airmen by doing the small things that add up to make a big impact.

Both Gough and Joplin accepted the responsibility for the mission, it’s personnel, and continuing the legacy of excellence for their respective squadrons.