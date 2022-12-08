AutomationEdge Unlocked 100+ Customers In Brazil
AutomationEdge CEO Uday Birajdar thanks Brazil team, employees & customers for reaching 100+ logo milestone.FLORIDA, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AutomationEdge achieved a new mark by getting a 100+ customer count in Brazil. With its hyperautomation technology platform, AutomationEdge is helping the business achieve more than 80% higher TAT reduction in process execution and accuracy.
Moreover, this achievement is largely credited to Fernando Baldin, AutomationEdge Brazil's Country Manager, who has guided multiple clients through digital transformation.
Using smart automation technologies like AI, Machine Learning, 400+ ready integrators, and Chatbot, AutomationEdge helped Brazilian customers like Gavilon, DCB Bank, Capita, Magma, ITW, Salinger, etc across Brazil. Moreover, at present AutomationEdge’s Brazil market also comprises businesses across industries like telecommunications, Insurance, Contact centers, manufacturing, Education, etc.
As one of its customers- Carlos Ballesteros, IT Manager at Grupo Protege- says, "While we are still in the process of automating our IT operation with AutomationEdge, we've already seen a positive impact on employee satisfaction, cost savings, and productivity." In this way, we were able to adopt more technologies in the future for Protégé."
On this occasion, Uday Birajdar expressed his joy by saying that “This success is truly teamwork of our teamwork, brazil team, partners, and employees. With hyperautomation technologies, we are looking forward to keeping building more innovative solutions and transforming business processes.
About AutomationEdge
AutomationEdge is a hyperautomation platform for end-to-end automation needs with its multiple solutions working together as one platform like DocEdge - intelligent document processing, RPA to automate voluminous manual processes, and fastest data processing, and Conversational AI for smarter conversations.
For more details, contact sales or request a demo.
