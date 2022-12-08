HOVSCO Launches Exciting Christmas Offers on E-Bikes
EINPresswire.com/ -- HOVSCO is excited to announce its special Christmas offers on e-bikes. Customers can now get their hands on HOVSCO’s latest models of e-bikes at discounted prices. This is a brand that specializes in high quality e-bikes with awesome features. It is equipped with superior production technologies. The company has a presence in the American and European electric bicycle markets and has a community of devoted customers.
Hovsco Christmas Offer
E-bikes are bicycles that have a battery-powered "assist" that is delivered through pedaling and, in some cases, a throttle. As a result, it has become one of the most popular modes of transportation. Hovsco, a major European and American manufacturer of electric bicycles, has announced their Christmas offers for customers. From the December I, 2022 through December 25, 2022 customers will get free accessories with each e-bike they purchase. Meanwhile, Hovcity will be sold at the lowest price of $999 during christmas sale. Hovsco e-bikes are known for their stylish designs, powerful performance, and easy-to-use technology. With their Christmas offers, customers can now get the most out of their e-bikes as well as save money. Customers can avail themselves of the offer simply by making their purchase of an e-bike between the specified dates. Click on the company's homepage or product collection page to join their Christmas offers.
"We are excited to offer our customers these great deals this Christmas," a Hovsco spokeswoman said. "This is our way of saying thank you to our loyal customers and showing them how much we appreciate their support." "We are delighted to offer our customers these amazing discounts on our e-bikes." "Our e-bikes offer an unparalleled riding experience, and we look forward to making them available to more people this Christmas."
HOVSCO electric bicycles are available at all Hovsco distributors in the 48 contiguous states, but not in Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, or any of the other U.S. territories worldwide, and are ready to be transported to destinations worldwide.
Why Choose Hovsco ?
There are several reasons why cyclists choose Hovsco e-bikes over other e-bike brands and companies. Hovsco’s e-bikes are equipped with the latest technology and features to provide an efficient, comfortable, and safe riding experience. Their high-performance battery and motor allow the user to ride up to 60 miles on a single charge. Additionally, the e-bikes are designed to be lightweight yet durable and can be easily folded for storage and transportation.
At HOVSCO, there are three different e-bike categories. First, there are the Hosvso Mountain E-bikes, which are built for mountain adventures. They feature a powerful 750-watt motor with a torque sensor to provide enough power to overcome any obstacles. These fat tire e-bikes are powered by a 960 Wh Samsung or LG battery with an 80-mile range and a flashlight to help you overcome any obstacles in the dark. All uphill and downhill rides are supported by 7-speed Shimano gear shifters on the bikes. By pressing three buttons on the LCD panel, you can access all of the electronic information.
Second are the Hosvso Commuter/Cruiser E-bikes, built for city commuting and cruising long distances without breaking a sweat. These e-bikes have a 500W brushless hub motor, which provides enough power and efficiency for comfortable city rides. LG's or Samsung's 48V 15Ah motor ensures durability and performance. A single charge provides a range of 60 miles in pedal-assist mode and 40 miles in pure electric mode. All Hovsco e-bikes include LED lights to make nighttime rides through the city more comfortable. Hydraulic disc brakes offer superior braking while requiring little maintenance and lasting a long time.
The third class is Hovsco’s folding e-bikes. The company has also compiled a collection of folding e-bikes for those who want to own an e-bike that doesn't take up much space. This is for anyone who wants to take their e-bike on an adventure trip. It's also a good fit for people who don't want their e-bike to take up too much space in their garage! Being foldable does not imply that performance is compromised. The foldable e-bikes are equipped with a 750W brushless hub motor to handle any terrain.
A 48V/15Ah Samsung/LG lithium-ion battery using the latest battery technology powers the motor, providing a range of 60 miles on pedal assist and 40 miles in pure EV mode. To conquer mountain roads and ride with ease, the e-bike comes with a 7-speed Shimano shifter. No matter which model you choose, you can be sure you're getting a top-of-the-line e-bike from Hovsco. With the latest technology and highest-quality components, Hovsco's electric-powered bicycles are sure to give you an unparalleled riding experience.
HOVSCO’s Christmas offers include discounts on their full range of e-bikes, from commuter bikes to mountain bikes. Customers can also take advantage of free shipping on orders over $100. A warranty plan is also provided to protect your purchase. To make things even better for you, Hovsco e-bikes have a 15-day return and refund policy for unused items.
About Hovsco:
HOVSCO e-bikes is a leading provider of high-quality e-bikes for commuters, sports enthusiasts, and everyday riders. Their goal is to make life easier for their customers by offering the best e-bikes on the market at an unbeatable price. The company manufactures and sells a wide range of electric bikes, such as e-mountain bikes, e-folding bikes, and e-city bikes. HOVSCO is dedicated to quality, innovation, and excellent customer service. And, as with all HOVSCO products, each e-bike comes with a warranty and 24/7 customer support from a team of amazing customer service representatives. They also provide a variety of financing options to help customers purchase an electric bike. Their goal is to make life easier for their customers by offering the best e-bikes on the market at an unbeatable price.
