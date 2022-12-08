Functional Medicine SEO to Host A Free Link Building Workshop On December 16th, 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Ryan Cote and Keelie Reason from Functional Medicine SEO on December 16th, 2022, at 12:00 pm est. for a free workshop on SEO link building for natural healthcare practitioners. The workshop will be hosted online via Zoom. Attendees will be able to ask any questions using the chat, and questions will be answered at the end of the workshop.
Click the link below to register for the free workshop:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_il10yS--RgiusDUL0P5nLA
In the webinar, Ryan will discuss what link building is, the importance of this for SEO, and ways to find opportunities to get backlinks to a website. Link building is important for natural health practitioners because it helps search engines to trust their websites. Links can be thought of as votes for the site. The more votes a site has, the more credibility it garners.
During the workshop, attendees will see examples of what links are as well as ways they can grow the number of links back to the site. Workshops put on by Functional Medicine SEO are about 30 minutes long and packed with useful information. The goal is to give those that attend real action items to work on after the presentation.
While Ryan speaks, Keelie will take notes in a document so those in attendance can follow along. Copies of the document will be emailed out upon request after the workshop.
To get the meeting link and reminders, please sign-up here and be sure to use your best email address.
Ryan Cote
Ryan Cote
