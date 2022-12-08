Manchin, Capito Announce $195K for Wheeling Housing Authority Resident Opportunity Program

December 07, 2022

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $195,657 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Resident Opportunity and Self-Sufficiency Service Coordinator (ROSS-SC) Program for the Wheeling Housing Authority in West Virginia. The funding will help provide job training opportunities and adult education classes for eligible residents of Ohio County, as well as expand access to housing and healthcare resources for the greater community.





“Ensuring every West Virginian has a roof over their head and a warm place to sleep at night continues to be one of my top priorities. Programs like HUD ROSS-SC are critical to helping West Virginians get back on their feet and reintegrate themselves into the workforce, and I am pleased to announce this support for the Wheeling Housing Authority. The funding will help provide career training courses and adult education classes for eligible Ohio County residents, as well as increase access to important housing and healthcare resources for the community. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue fighting to ensure safe, affordable housing and quality economic opportunities for every West Virginian across the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin.





“This funding will assist the Wheeling Housing Authority in its mission to help West Virginians falling on hard times. Whether it is bettering education, taking a step towards a successful career, or overcoming health struggles, this grant is another step towards helping every West Virginian achieve their American Dream, and the Wheeling Housing Authority is the right organization to help get them there,” Senator Capito said.





The HUD Resident Opportunity and Self-Sufficiency Service Coordinator (ROSS-SC) Program provides funding to public housing authorities, resident associations, Indian tribes and non-profit groups across the country to help remove educational, professional and health barriers for local residents. The resources support the organizations in strengthening financial literacy, employment opportunities, health and wellness education and housing programs for the communities they serve.