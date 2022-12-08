New Studio Hub device enables Apple Watch connectivity to Group Fitness Systems
Ditch the strap! With the Studio Hub, Apple Watch users can now use their Apple Watches to connect heart rate to in-studio group fitness systems.
With the Studio Hub, users no longer have to choose between the comfort and convenience of their Apple Watch and getting connected to a studio group fitness system”GLENDORA, CA, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bred Ventures Inc. today announced a new innovative product, the Studio Hub, that enables Apple Watches to seamlessly connect to group fitness systems in gyms and studios.
— Ed Leonard, CEO at Bred Ventures
Gym and studio members can now enjoy a premium Apple Watch App experience while connecting heart rate to their favorite in-studio group fitness system. Members can use the built-in heart rate capability of their Apple Watch to connect directly to their group fitness systems eliminating the need for clunky and uncomfortable chest straps or armbands.
“The Studio Hub bridges the gap between the amazing capabilities of the Apple Watch and the high-energy experience of a group fitness workout at a premium fitness studio”, said Ed Leonard, CEO at Bred Ventures. “With the Studio Hub, users no longer have to choose between the comfort and convenience of their Apple Watch and getting connected to a studio group fitness system.”
The Studio Hub device plugs into any powered USB port and requires no additional member hardware. Each Hub can support up to fifteen concurrent Apple Watch connections and additional Hubs can be used to meet the demands of larger facilities with increased capacity needs.
“We designed the Studio Hub to be a true plug-n-play solution for any fitness facility that would like to connect Apple watches to their group fitness system.” Leonard continued. “The hub installation process is simple and fast with most fitness facilities up and running in under 15 minutes.”
The Studio Hub is available for immediate purchase on the Studio Hub website. The companion Studio Hub Watch App is available today on the Apple App Store. This free-to-download App is available exclusively for the Apple Watch.
For a limited time, studio owners can try the Studio Hub risk-free for a full 30 days. Visit studiohub.app for more information.
About Bred Ventures Inc.
Founded in 2015 by Technology Executive Ed Leonard and Gold Medal Olympian Bryan Clay. Bred Ventures is a technology company that builds innovative products for the health and wellness space. Bred Ventures is headquartered in Glendora, California, and is privately held.
