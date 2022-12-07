Invasive Species Council and Stakeholders
Meeting
Via Microsoft Teams Meeting
December 14, 2022 9:00 AM MST
Agenda
9:00 a.m. Call to Order and Group Introductions (Lloyd Knight, ISDA)
9:15 a.m. 2023 Rulemaking Update (Lloyd Knight, ISDA)
2022 Invasive Species Program (Nic Zurfluh, ISDA)
2022 Noxious Weed Program (Jeremey Varley, ISDA)
2022 Invasive Insect (Paul Castrovillo, ISDA)
11:00 a.m. Round Table Discussion
Partner Update
Public Comment
12:00 p.m. Adjourn
