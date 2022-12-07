Submit Release
Invasive Species Council and Stakeholders Meeting

Invasive Species Council and Stakeholders
Meeting

Via Microsoft Teams Meeting
December 14, 2022 9:00 AM MST

 

                                                                  Agenda
9:00 a.m.   Call to Order and Group Introductions (Lloyd Knight, ISDA)

 

9:15 a.m.   2023 Rulemaking Update (Lloyd Knight, ISDA)
                      2022 Invasive Species Program (Nic Zurfluh, ISDA)
                      2022 Noxious Weed Program (Jeremey Varley, ISDA)
                      2022 Invasive Insect (Paul Castrovillo, ISDA)

 

11:00 a.m.  Round Table Discussion
                       Partner Update
                       Public Comment

 

12:00 p.m. Adjourn

 

Microsoft Teams meeting
Join on your computer, mobile app or room device

 

Click here to join the meeting
Meeting ID: 262 469 927 525 Passcode: HzYUFm

 

Download Teams | Join on the web

 

Join with a video conferencing device
idahogov@m.webex.com

 

Video Conference ID: 117 875 021 5

 

Alternate VTC instructions
Or call in (audio only)
+1 208-985-2810,,767595294# United States, Boise
Phone Conference ID: 767 595 294#

 

Find a local number | Reset PIN
Learn More | Meeting options

 

Meeting Notice and Agenda

 

