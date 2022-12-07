Submit Release
Organic Food Advisory Council Meeting

Notice of Meeting and Agenda

Organic Food Advisory Council Meeting

Thursday, December 15, 2022
9:00 AM

The meeting will be conducted virtually by WebEx or Call In

 

To join by phone call: 1-408-418-9388
Access Code/Meeting Number: 2557 009 9183

Meeting password: 72763397
Conference Room Main A at the ISDA office (2270 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise, ID 83712)

 

9:00 – 9:10 a.m. Welcome, Attendance, & WebEx use instructions/reminders Notetaker

9:10 – 9:15 a.m. Call to Order – Chairman

 

9:15 – 9:20 a.m. Approve Minutes from Dec. 2021 Meeting / Action Item
Additional Items for Agenda

 

9:20 – 9:35 a.m. Update on ISDA Rule Changes – Rebecca Frey & Kyle Wilmot

 

9:35 – 10:00 a.m. Program Budget, Financial Report & Fees / Action Item – Kyle Wilmot

 

10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Program Update – Rebecca Frey & Casey Thompson
Staffing Changes
Program Policies During the Pandemic
Program Numbers and Trends
Cap / Waitlist Status
Compliance

 

10:45 – 11:00 a.m. Break

 

11:00 – 11:45 a.m. Program Update Continued – Rebecca Frey
NOP Rule Changes & Possible Upcoming Changes
Dairies & Temporary Variances
NOP Audit

 

11:45 – 12:00 p.m. Scheduling of Next Meeting

 

12:00 p.m. Adjourn

 

This notice is being posted in accordance with the Idaho Open Meeting Law, Idaho Code Section 74-204. Please contact the Organic Program Staff at (208) 332-8680 if you need additional information.

 

Meeting Notice and Agenda

