Announcing Kathleen Butterfield as Emcee for the National Insurance Conference of Canada
MSA Research is pleased to announce Kathleen Butterfield as Emcee at the National Insurance Conference of Canada effective immediately.
I am honoured to be taking on this role at the NICC. The NICC is truly the P&C event of the year, for senior members of the industry for important discussions about critical issues facing the sector.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSA Research is pleased to announce that Kathleen Butterfield has assumed the role of Emcee at the annual National Insurance Conference of Canada (NICC) effective immediately.
Kathleen Butterfield is a partner in Fasken’s Financial Services Group. Her practice is focussed on advising insurers, banks and other financial services providers on a wide array of commercial, transactional and regulatory matters. In addition, Kathleen is the Leader of the Firm’s Asia Practice.
Kathleen is recognized nationally by legal directories including IFLR 1000 as Highly Regarded in the area of Financial Services Regulatory, and as a Stand Out Lawyer by Thomson Reuters.
“I am thrilled to be welcoming Kathleen to the helm of the NICC,” Said MSA CEO Joel Baker, adding “Kathleen’s keen understanding of the Canadian and global forces facing the re/insurance industry within the larger financial services landscape will greatly benefit our delegates. I would also like to take this opportunity to profusely thank Alister Campbell, who has deftly emceed the NICC since 2018.”
“I am honoured to be taking on this role at the NICC. The NICC is truly the P&C event of the year, bringing together senior members of the industry for important discussions about critical issues facing the sector. I look forward to working with the MSA team and the Advisory Steering Committee to help advance these discussions.” said Kathleen Butterfield.
The fifteenth annual NICC will take place at Le Centre Sheraton in Montreal from September 26-28, 2023.
About the National Insurance Conference of Canada
The National Insurance Conference of Canada is the Canadian P&C industry’s pre-eminent conference and leadership forum. Designed for insurance and reinsurance company executives, brokers, regulators, risk managers and industry partners, this executive-level conference addresses many of the diverse and complex issues facing leaders in the Canadian P&C insurance industry. Registration and complete agenda details (when available) can be found at www.niccanada.com.
