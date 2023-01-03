B.E.E.R. Announces New Division B.E.E.R. Labs Games
Australian software developer announces the launch of a new division called "B.E.E.R. Labs Games" to focus on creating innovative Australian games.
I’m excited to help the good people of planet Earth walk this path, BEER in hand, to BEER Labs Games!”ADELAIDE, SA, AUSTRALIA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adelaide-based independent game developer Brewed Engagement Extended Reality (BEER) Laboratory (Labs) announces the launch of a new division called "B.E.E.R. Labs Games." The team at BEER Labs is passionate about researching and developing the latest in interactive software. They are constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of interactive software, and are thrilled to bring their unique approach to a wider audience through B.E.E.R. Labs Games. The team at BEER Labs is committed to exploring new technologies and platforms, and to bringing their passion for gaming to a wider audience.
— Dr. Damo, Mad Scientist
“Game Development is an open door to the wonderful world of creative software engineering, yet many find taking this first step in the journey tedious and turbulent” says Dr. Damo - mad scientist, founder and CEO of BEER Labs Games. “It is why I’m excited to help the good people of planet Earth walk this path, BEER in hand, to BEER Labs Games!” he stated standing inside the lab on a recent afternoon. Continuing "BEER Labs is proud to be based in Adelaide, Australia, and is committed to continue building the local gaming community. We're looking forward to working with other developers and creators in the area to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of gaming."
BEER Labs believes that the future of gaming is bright and full of endless possibilities. While they work at the forefront of Virtual Reality an Augmented Reality development, they're turning over a new leaf with a special focus on great indie gaming. B.E.E.R. Labs Games is dedicated to creating engaging and immersive gaming experiences for players of all ages, and backgrounds. With a deep track record of exploring new technologies and platforms, they expect to make an impact not only on Australian gaming, but worldwide by continuing to craft top-notch experiences for global audiences.
Stay tuned for more updates from B.E.E.R. Labs Games, and get ready to experience the future of gaming like never before.
