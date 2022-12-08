2nd Annual International Men’s Day Awards in Delaware
EINPresswire.com/ -- Focus Forward creator Professor Ira Roach, in collaboration with The City of Refuge Church, Ubuntu Graduate College and Seminary International (UGCSI) and I Change Nations™, hosted its second International Men’s Day celebration honoring men who bring value to the world, their families and their communities.
International Men’s Day is celebrated on November 19th of each year. The mission this year is to highlight the positive value men bring to the world, their families, and their communities. This year’s theme, is “helping men and boys.” This year’s International Men’s Day Award recipients were chosen because of the work they have done in the community. The event team led by Mr. Rex Chege created the theme, “Men on the Rise.” Each honoree has evidence and results of experience, community service and influence among their peers.
Rev. Tony Neal, Mr. Kentray Bailey, Mr. Mark Berry Jr. and Mr. Da’je Iannuzzio
Each of the honorees was given a speaking opportunity and shared their story with the guests. Rev. Neal stated, “I had to hold back my tears because being honored at an event like this reminds you of all the work you have done was not in vain.” Each honoree was awarded with a trophy but there was another surprise.
Focus Forward founder Dr. Ira Roach awarded each honoree with a certificate of Appreciation and a “Dr. Ira Roach III award” pen, which was created by I Change Nations. Guests and honorees were able to eat light refreshments and share photo opportunities.
The surprises were not over, Dr. Ira Roach awarded the first “under 30 Focus Forward Leadership Award to Mr. Rex Chege, the event coordinator. Rex is a 24-year-old graduate of Wesley College and the Chairman of the Men’s Outreach committee for the City of Refuge Church Inc. The summer of 2023 Rex will be entering PT school in pursuit of his Doctorate.
Ubuntu Graduate College and Seminary International awarded Rev. Tony Neal with an Honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Humanities for the work he has done for over 30 years with the reentry, homeless and prison population. All the honorees were grateful and brought family members to celebrate with them.
This event was spectacular, and it encouraged men in action. The night ended with Mr. Rex Chege thanking the honorees, the Demco Staff (venue) and Dr. Hackett for allowing the event to be held. Next year will be bigger and better in honoring men who exhibit humility and civility.
