WONDERLAND SPIEGELTENT FESTIVAL RETURNS TO VICTORIA’S BARWON HEADS
A Magical Journey by the Sea Featuring World-Class Live Entertainment for All Ages 17 December – 29 JanuaryBARWON HEADS, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australia’s renowned live entertainment traveling venue, the Wonderland Spiegeltent, returns to Victoria’s Barwon Heads this holiday season with a jam-packed stage show line-up for all ages, plus festively fun attractions and treats from Saturday 17 December – Sunday 29 January.
From thrilling physical circus, big-name comedy, and award-winning music, to luscious burlesque and campy cabaret, Barwon Heads is destined to be Victoria’s summer hot spot for holidaymakers.
Guests are welcome to take a spin on the nostalgic Ferris wheel overlooking the Barwon River, relax at the Wonderland Spiegeltent Festival Hub with a cold beverage in the Garden Bar or enjoy seasonal festive treats amidst a backdrop of twinkling lights and show barkers.
The fun starts on Saturday 17 December with the Comedy Christmas Gala, with beloved Melbourne Comedy Festival comedians Harley Breen, the Nelson Twins, and Kristy Webeck.
Headlining the family program is Circus Wonderland – A Neverland Adventure, a new production with an all-star cast, capturing the magic of Neverland and the joy of JM Barrie’s classic tale of Peter Pan reimagined and running 26 December – 29 January.
For the adults, Wonderland’s hit cabaret show, Popcorn Underground is ready to delight and titillate audiences with a riotous variety show from the creme de la creme of the cabaret world 5 – 15 January.
Music lovers get ready for the biggest lineup of musicians ever to take the stage at Barwon Heads. Featuring live concerts by Mark Seymour & The Undertow, INXSIVE, Absolutely 80s: UK Hits Tour, Vaudeville Smash, The Bash Big Band, Ella Hooper, and Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie’s Skyhooks Show.
Plus, one of the world’s funniest comedians, Akmal, will deliver side-splitting laughs in his show Best of Akmal on 27 January.
Tickets on sale now. The Wonderland Spiegeltent is located at Lahey Square Park next to Ocean Grove Bridge, Barwon Heads.
For a full program of events and ticket information, please visit https://www.wonderlandspiegeltent.com.au/barwon-heads
About Wonderland Spiegeltent
Wonderland Entertainment is a national Australian events touring company featuring world-class live entertainment and headline performers from the worlds of circus, cabaret, music, comedy, family shows, and more. The company’s iconic Wonderland Spiegeltent is a vintage 19th-century European travelling tent constructed with wood and canvas and adorned with stained glass, velvet, and brass details.
This is Wadawurrung Country
We acknowledge the Wadawurrung People as the Traditional Owners of the land and waters where we live and work. We pay respects to their Elders past, present, and emerging.
Melissa Head
Wonderland Entertainment
+61 419 571 704
melissa@wonderlandspiegeltent.com.au
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
Wonderland Spiegeltent Barwon Heads