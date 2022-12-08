Submit Release
Sir Clyde Rivers Accepted Senior Advisor of Civility for the Cook Islands

SALISBURY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 27th, 2022, a special presentation by Her Royal Highness Princess Dr. Emily Pirece of the Cook Islands made a major royal announcement that evening. She appointed Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers, known as the King of Civility and current active Development King @ Large for the Kingdom of Ekumfi Kuotukwa in Ghana, West Africa. HRH Sir Clyde Rivers is known as two kings in one because those titles were given to him. That night, he was appointed to the highly esteemed Senior Advisor of Civility seat for the Cook Islands.

There was one more award presented that evening in Las Vegas as well. That night, the King of Civility, Sir Clyde Rivers, made a civility announcement. He appointed Dr. Nate Makaiwi to the position of Duke of Civility for the South Pacific island territories. Dr. Nate Makaiwi has fought to bring civility into his family. Then he has forged civility into his community as a beacon of light. He has also carried the message of civility to the nations. The United Kingdom, as he was directly involved in conversations with the African Caribbean communities in England. Engaging that community in civility dialogue to help create a greater tomorrow for future generations. The appointment as the Duke of civility is important to our world civility movement. Our mantra is civility for all. Dr. Nate Makaiwi embodies that task. He will lead that region well for our civility movement.

The work of I Change Nations civility for all is leaving a global footprint on the world's nations. Dr. Nate Makaiwi will champion the cause for civility in the South Pacific Islands. In 2023, we will see the impact of civility brought to the South Pacific region of the world.

