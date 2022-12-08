Two Kings in One Makes History Again
EINPresswire.com/ -- In Las Vegas, on the evening of November 25. The King Kalakaua Royal Ball made history in many ways. One of the ways was to have HRH Okogyeman Kobina Amissah I, become the First African King to ever speak to the Hawaiian community. The other title he goes by is Sir Clyde Rivers, who is also called the King of Civility around the world. This is because of his tireless effort to help create a world that thinks of civility first for humanity. The King of Civility, Sir Clyde Rivers, has made a major impact in bringing civility around the world through his civility for all movements.
Sir Clyde Rivers says, “to be here tonight at this event for the Hawaiian community as we bring honor and recognition to the great Hawaiian kings and queens that have left a footprint of civility worldwide. I’m here tonight to honor the royalty of the former kingdom of Hawaii with Posthumously Civility Awards for their acts to embrace humanity and empower the world”. A true kingdom for humanity.
At this time, the presentation to Dr. Nate Makaiwi and the Makaiwi family for the presentation is the First Family of Civility in the world. This family has made a stance to put civility first in their home, community, and the world. We are proud to see the excellent civility leadership from the Makaiwi family as they represent the Hawaiian community worldwide.
This evening, two hundred years of royal gowns were also presented to top off a historical night. The runway show of the gowns from the monarchy of Hawaii was breathtaking, one that will never be forgotten. Truly a night where history was made on many fronts.
Prof. Christine Kozachuk
Sir Clyde Rivers says, “to be here tonight at this event for the Hawaiian community as we bring honor and recognition to the great Hawaiian kings and queens that have left a footprint of civility worldwide. I’m here tonight to honor the royalty of the former kingdom of Hawaii with Posthumously Civility Awards for their acts to embrace humanity and empower the world”. A true kingdom for humanity.
At this time, the presentation to Dr. Nate Makaiwi and the Makaiwi family for the presentation is the First Family of Civility in the world. This family has made a stance to put civility first in their home, community, and the world. We are proud to see the excellent civility leadership from the Makaiwi family as they represent the Hawaiian community worldwide.
This evening, two hundred years of royal gowns were also presented to top off a historical night. The runway show of the gowns from the monarchy of Hawaii was breathtaking, one that will never be forgotten. Truly a night where history was made on many fronts.
Prof. Christine Kozachuk
Kutukwa Royal International Media of King Development
email us here