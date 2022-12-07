Attorney General O’Connor Comments on Clemency Denial of Scott Eizember

OKLAHOMA CITY - Attorney General John O’Connor today released the following statement after the Pardon and Parole Board denied clemency for Scott James Eizember.

"A.J. and Patsy Maye Cantrell were born and raised during the throes of the Great Depression in rural Oklahoma. The couple married in 1953 and built a happy and successful life. During their marriage, Patsy and A.J. raised three beloved daughters, Debra, Linda, and Marsha. The Cantrells were incredibly kind and giving, and they often gave back to their community in Depew, in any way they could.

"Although they were both in their seventies, with multiple health problems each, the couple looked forward to living their golden years 'filled with joy and wonder.' However, they were robbed of that chance on October 18, 2003, when Scott Eizember murdered them in their own home. After holding the Cantrells captive for hours, Eizember shot Mrs. Cantrell and repeatedly bludgeoned Mr. Cantrell in the head with the same shotgun. Eizember then made himself a snack and drank and sat in the house, unbothered, as A.J. and Patsy languished and died.

"Ultimately, an Oklahoma jury decided that death was the only just and appropriate punishment for the horrific murder of Mr. Cantrell. The conviction and sentence were affirmed after years of thorough reviews by the appellate courts. Eizember also received a sentence of 150 years for the murder of Mrs. Cantrell.

"The Pardon and Parole Board made the correct decision in denying Eizember’s request for executive clemency. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cantrell family."

