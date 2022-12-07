SOLOMON ISLANDS CONGRATULATE MARSHALL ISLANDER AS NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF WCPFC

Solomon Islands has congratulated Ms Rhea Moss –Christian of the Marshall Islands on her appointment as the new Executive Director of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission (WCPFC).

Ms Rhea Moss –Christian’s successful candidacy was formalized at the recent 19th Annual Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission meeting in Da Nang, Vietnam.

Deputy Secretary Technical of the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Ms Rosalie Masu who led the Solomon Islands delegation to the 19th annual WCPFC meeting represented Solomon Islands as a panel member during the selection process.

Ms Masu, on behalf of the Solomon Islands Government congratulated Ms Rhea Moss –Christian on her appointment and conveyed “trust and confidence” that she will lead the organisation with integrity and innovation.

The appointment of the Marshallese increases the number of Pacific women now heading the regions three premier fisheries organisations including the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) headed by Dr. Manu Roosen, the Parties to the Nauru Agreement (PNA) headed by Dr. Sanga Clark and the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission (WCPFC) headed by Ms Rhea Moss –Christian.

“I am pleased with the outcome because Ms Rhea’s appointment to the top position now completes an all women leadership at the helm of the three premier fisheries organisations in the region,” Ms Masu said.

The Executive Director position is valid for a term of four years.

ENDS///