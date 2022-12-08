LocalAuctions.com to Hold Public Auction of Surplus Disaster Relief Equipment in Texas

Surplus Disaster Relief Equipment for Auction on LocalAuctions.com Surplus Electronics being sold on LocalAuctions.com The LocalAuctions.com Logo

LocalAuctions.com will be hosting an online auction of surplus disaster relief equipment and supplies. The sale is open to the public and everyone is welcome.

This is truly a unique sale with some amazing and useful items to bid on for businesses and residents alike” — Gabriel Prado, President of LocalAuctions.com