LocalAuctions.com to Hold Public Auction of Surplus Disaster Relief Equipment in Texas
LocalAuctions.com will be hosting an online auction of surplus disaster relief equipment and supplies. The sale is open to the public and everyone is welcome.
This is truly a unique sale with some amazing and useful items to bid on for businesses and residents alike”SCHERTZ, TX, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LocalAuctions.com is set to auction thousands of pieces of surplus equipment and supplies that were used in disaster relief and emergency services throughout the United States. In an effort to consolidate space, the decision was made to conduct an online auction of the surplus equipment and to open it up for public bidding. "It is not often the public is invited to purchase items from such a large assortment of surplus equipment" says Gabriel Prado, President of LocalAuctions.com. He adds "I think this is an amazing opportunity for residents to get a chance to buy items that have a real story behind them."
There are over 1000 surplus items up for auction including televisions, appliances, tents, cots, chairs, tools, warehouse racking, audio visual equipment, printers, monitors, clothing and medical supplies just to name a few. "This is truly a unique sale with some amazing and useful items to bid on for businesses and residents alike" says Gabriel.
The online only auction is split between two sales, which are taking place on the LocalAuctions.com website. Bidding is open now through Monday December 12th for both sales, which end at 11am and 2pm Central Time. There is an in person preview that will be held on Monday from 8am until 11am for anyone that would like to see the items before placing a bid. The items are located in Schertz, TX 78154.
Participants must register on LocalAuctions.com before placing a bid. Registration and bidding is free and all lots have a $5 starting bid. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items by Friday December 16th at 4pm. For more information visit LocalAuctions.com or call 602-875-7336. Please do not contact the location for questions regarding the auction. To view the sales and the items being offered, visit https://localauctions.com/state/texas.
