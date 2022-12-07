Continuing Rikki Tikki Tavi’s Story
Picking up from where the story left more than a century laterPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudyard Kipling’s 1894 classic The Jungle Book Anthology tells the story of a character named Rikki Tikki Tavi. Feeling that the character’s story was incomplete, Ladene Hayes wrote The Continuing Saga of Rikki Tikki Tavi as a continuation, picking up from where the story left off but with additional characters and storylines. The author tells the tale of the protagonist’s greatest fear being realized, and with many twists and turns in store for Rikki Tikki Tavi, the story is perfect for readers to revisit every time they read the book.
After graduating from high school, Ms. Hayes continued her education by acquiring a General Business Diploma after which she joined the USMC for six years. At the end of her service, Ms. Hayes resumed continuing her education by acquiring an Associate’s Degree in Automotive Technology and a second Associate’s Degree in Medical Transcription. After almost 25 years in the private industry world, Ms. Hayes retired and pursued a business of her own in merchandising which gave her time to start back writing that resulted in “The Continuing Saga of Rikki Tikki Tavi”. The author was born in Asheboro, NC, but now she currently lives in High Point, NC with her husband, Glendon Wiggins. Author Hayes has a son (Xavier Clark, and two grandchildren—Xavier II and Danielle). She inherited three children, two grands and one great grand with her marriage to Glendon. The author spends the majority of her time in retirement engaging in multiple hobbies such as arts and crafts, sewing, card games, solving puzzles, reading, and writing.
An excerpt from the story reads: “As Rikki searched for Chuchundra, he noticed a tiny heap of wet fur on the trail and stopped for a closer look. It was another mongoose! Was it dead or alive? Rikki inched closer and stopped when it moved.”
Not only did Ms. Hayes continue on with the story, but she also expanded the world of Rikki Tikki Tavi with more intriguing plots and memorable characters in her work The Continuing Saga of Rikki Tikki Tavi.
Join Ms. Ladene Hayes as she reveals lots of secrets in this extended story of the amazing little mongoose, Rikki Tikki Tavi, that is sure to inspire parents and children alike to look forward to continuing this saga with her! Get your copies today!
