Rikki Tikki Tavi: Continued
Returning with a new perspective on the story of Rikki Tikki TaviPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rikki Tikki Tavi is a character in Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book anthology which was published in 1894. Ladene Hayes picked up where Rikki Tikki Tavi left off and began a series called “The Continuing Saga of Rikki Tikki Tavi.” The exciting life of Rikki Tikki Tavi contains many twists and turns as the author extends the tale in her latest work.
Author Hayes finally reveals the mystery of that last egg along with Rikki Tikki Tavi’s greatest fear being realized! With new characters, the flavor of The Continuing Saga of Rikki Tikki Tavi brings more and more greater discoveries!
Author Hayes was born and raised in Asheboro, NC and currently resides in High Point, NC. After high school graduation and receiving a General Business Diploma from the local college and serving six years in the USMC, she moved to the Washington DC area to work at Headquarters Marine Corps for 10 years. The death of a sister bought Ms. Hayes back to North Carolina where she obtained a Notary Public certification of over 30 years. She retired from the private work industry 25 years later to pursue a business of her own in merchandising. Author Hayes enjoys retirement with multiple hobbies, especially writing, plus sharing peace and tranquility with her dear husband, Glendon Wiggins.
Growing up, the author felt that Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book anthology regarding a character named “Rikki-Tikki-Tavi” was like a never-ending story because of the last egg. So 49 years later, Author Hayes decided to give it an ending by writing “The Continuing Saga of Rikki Tiki Tavi.”
“As Rikki searched for Chuchundra, he noticed a tiny heap of wet fur on the trail and stopped for a closer look. It was another mongoose! Was it dead or alive? Rikki inched closer and stopped when it moved.” “The Continuing Saga of Rikki Tikki Tavi” by Author Ladene Hayes is sure to have you reading and rereading it over and over again!
