Florida's top independent and family-owned real estate brokerage partners with Revive

Revive is partnering with The Keyes Company, to provide its agents with a team of experts to help home sellers maximize their sales price.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revive, the most complete pre-sale home renovation solution, is partnering with the top independent and family-owned brokerage in Florida, The Keyes Company, to provide its agents with a team of experts to help home sellers maximize their sales price.

Together, Revive and Keyes are partnering to ensure homeowners can maximize their home equity through guided pre-sale renovations, as most sellers could increase their equity 15-20% by renovating before listing their home on the open market.

Revive empowers Keyes agents by fronting the cost of presale renovations for their clients by helping bring turnkey, move-in-ready homes to market. Revive provides expert guidance, contractor support, and other expertise to ensure timely turnarounds.

By working with Revive, the Keyes Company is making certain sellers don’t leave potential profits on the table by trying to sell their homes “as is.” Research shows that when homeowners renovate their homes before selling, they maximize their return on their most significant asset, on average by $186,000 more in net profits. And once Revive homes are listed, they sell faster.

“Home sellers who want to maximize their returns can no longer list a home as-is in today’s market,” said Mike Pappas, Keyes’ CEO/President. “By offering our agents easy access to Revive’s supported network, renovation expertise and services for their clients, every seller can list a move-in ready home, quickly and on budget, and see a better return.”

"The Keyes Company is one of the most respected and trusted brokerage firms in the country and a leader in delivering best-in-class technology solutions to its agents,” said Michael Alladawi, Revive Real Estate CEO and founder.

“With Revive, Keyes agents can offer an innovative way to help their homeowners maximize the equity on their biggest investment — their home — and this will help agents grow their business and keep ahead of the competition,” he added.

Alladawi notes that agents working with Revive have increased their commissions by an average of 22%.

Revive recently catapulted to national prominence as the winner of the highly coveted iOi Summit (Innovation, Opportunity and Investment) sponsored by real estate’s leading venture capital firm, Second Century Ventures, and its parent, the National Association of Realtors, the largest trade group in the US. Revive bested 11 other hot companies.

Revive, with products available in all 50 states, offers presale renovation services for homeowners to help maximize their profits from their home sales. By partnering with top brokerages, such as The Keyes Company, Revive is addressing a $300 billion-plus problem.

Learn more at www.revive.realestate and www.keyes.com.

About The Keyes Company

Independently-owned and operated since 1926, The Keyes Company is a leader in the real estate industry. Keyes completed a merger with Illustrated Properties in July 2016. Following the merger, Keyes has 58 offices, more than 3,000 Associates and nearly $7 billion in annual real estate sales and services. Keyes’ offices are distributed throughout six counties – Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and Volusia. Keyes expands our Associates’ reach globally as a Founding Member and Shareholder of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. The Keyes Company offers a suite of resources to cover whatever needs arise while buying or selling a home. Mortgage, title, insurance and property management needs can all be managed in-house, allowing Keyes to close deals with speed and efficiency while giving clients valuable access to the professionals responsible for the specific service lines.

About Revive Real Estate

Revive’s mission is to guide home sellers through presale renovations without upfront costs. By providing access to Revive’s network of top contractors, home sellers gain an average of $186,000 in additional profit when selling their homes. Revive homes sell for more and help sellers move ahead by maximizing their sales value. Learn more at www.revive.realestate.