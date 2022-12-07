Heroes Charity Event Raises $126,000 in Proceeds in 2022

Submit Release
Heroes Charity outreach would not be possible without the generous support from sponsors such as Valero, AFPM, MSA, Monroe Energy, CVR Energy, TNT Crane, UPS, InServ, and many more industry leaders”
— Paul Tyree, Founder
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heroes Charity Golf Tournament presented by Jōb Industrial Services proudly announces their 2022 event proceeds total $126,000. This brings the organizations 25-year cumulative charitable donations to over $1.7M.

“This year’s tournament, held in concurrence with the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers Summit, an ongoing Partner Sponsor, was a huge success, and all proceeds will again be donated to Combat Marine Outdoors and Sky High for Kids,” said Paul Tyree, Founder. “It is an honor to support these two amazing charities whose missions are to help wounded veterans, children with life-threating diseases, and the families who support them.” Paul added, “Heroes Charity outreach would not be possible without the generous support from sponsors such as Valero Energy, BIC Magazine, MSA, Monroe Energy, CVR Energy, Industrial Scientific, Jōb Industrial Services, TNT Crane, Universal Plant Services, Starcon, InServ, and many more industry leaders.”

This year’s event was presented by Jōb Industrial Services, inspiring other key industry partnerships to develop and join into the Heroes Charity mission. Heroes Charity exists to bring companies and individuals together to raise funds for charities whose serve children, families, and service members throughout the USA. This work creates a platform for philanthropists – both community leaders and corporate partners – to make a true impact in the place they live and work.

Mark your calendar, the 2023 Heroes Charity Event will be hosted on October 2nd in Dallas, Texas.

For more information about the Heroes Charity Golf Tournament including sponsorship, donations, and participation, please email ptyree@heroescharity.org.

