National Health Care Associates Inc. Centers Among US News & World Report’s Best Nursing Homes
VALLEY STREAM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Health Care Associates’ affiliate centers have been awarded Best Nursing Home 2022-23 Rankings through US News & World Report. This achievement and distinction comes as a testament to the dedication and excellence both the staff and leadership teams provide to patients, families and their local communities every day.
To be recognized as one of the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Nursing Homes, a home must have been "High Performing" in short-term rehabilitation, long-term care or both. Seven National Health Care centers were among the 16% of nursing homes that met the criteria including: Belair Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Milford Health & Rehabilitation Center, Cambridge Center for Health & Rehabilitation, and Huntington Hills Center for Health & Rehabilitation for short-term rehabilitation and Village Crest Center for Health & Rehabilitation, The Pines at Glens Falls Center for Health & Rehabilitation, and Country Center for Health & Rehabilitation for long-term care.
Out of nearly 16,000 facilities nationwide, these centers have achieved this honor through assessments in health inspections, level of nurse staffing and quality of care.
“We are so proud of our deserving and hardworking staff,” said National Health Care Associates President and CEO Marvin Ostreicher. “Our mission clearly states that we believe that life, at all stages and with all of its challenges, is a precious gift to be shared and celebrated. And it is our privilege to participate in the lives of our residents by not only offering them physical and emotional support, but the highest level of excellence and dedication.”
Since US News’ inception in 2009, the Best Nursing Home ratings have relied on data from Nursing Home Compare, a program run by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the federal agency that sets and enforces standards for nursing homes. In 2018, U.S. News added a Short-Term Rehabilitation rating, evaluating the care delivered to patients after a hospitalization for surgery, heart attack, stroke, injury or similar condition.
About National Health Care Associates Inc.
At National Health Care Associates, it is our mission to provide our residents and their families with superior care delivered by staff dedicated to the principles of kindness, compassion, service, and excellence in an environment where individuality, dignity, and value of those who are served, as well as those who serve, is nurtured and appreciated. We believe that life, at all stages and with all of its challenges, is a precious gift to be shared and celebrated. It is our privilege to participate in the lives of our residents, their friends and families by offering them not only physical but emotional care, comfort, and support.
