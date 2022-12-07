CERAFILTEC secures €30m funding to accelerate internationalisation
EINPresswire.com/ -- CERAFILTEC, a leader in the design and manufacture of ceramic ultrafiltration membrane solutions for the water industry, has announced the completion of a €30 million growth capital investment to further accelerate its global expansion. The round was led by Circularity Capital, with participation from institutional and private co-investors including Stellar Impact.
With ambitious plans for the future, CERAFILTEC will use the funds to drive further internationalisation. The investment will also be channelled towards new product development activity, alongside supporting the growth and development of the CERAFILTEC team.
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Saarbruecken, Germany, CERAFILTEC is renowned worldwide for its market-leading ceramic membrane technology. With more than 110 project references in 35 countries worldwide, the company’s innovative solutions are widely used for the treatment of drinking water, as well as wastewater for re-use, desalination and industrial applications.
CERAFILTEC’s proprietary flat sheet membrane filtration technology lasts longer, provides superior water quality, uses less energy, and has a far lower operating cost when compared to more traditional, polymeric-based competitor solutions. In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, CERAFILTEC helps expand clean water access by removing microplastics and priority pollutants like PFAS.*
Kay Gunther Gabriel, Founder of CERAFILTEC, commented: “Today’s water industry sees only a fraction of wastewater being reused due to challenges including cost, energy intensity and the ability to adequately filter out pollutants. The EU, for example, estimates that just 2% of all wastewater treated across Europe is reused.
“Ultrafiltration is an essential technology to improve water re-use and provide access to clean water globally. Our proprietary ceramic flat sheet membrane module is an agile solution and one that continues to disrupt the industry.
“As we continue to experience increasing demand for our market-leading technology, additional funding will prove pivotal to further scale our international footprint. Having Circularity Capital on board as the domain expert in the circular economy will prove invaluable, as will the support and guidance of Telos Impact and co-investors.”
Ian Nolan, co-founding partner of Circularity Capital and CERAFILTEC’s board member commented: “We are delighted to be leading this investment round in CERAFILTEC and leveraging our domain expertise to support their ongoing expansion. This investment is consistent with our approach to backing companies whose circular business model drives a long-term sustainable competitive advantage. “
For more information about CERAFILTEC, or the company's pioneering ceramic flat sheet membrane technology, visit www.cerafiltec.com.
*PFAS are widely used, long lasting chemicals, components of which break down very slowly over time. PFAS are now found in water, air, fish, and soil at locations across the nation and the globe. Scientific studies have shown that exposure to some PFAS in the environment may be linked to harmful health effects in humans and animals.
For more information about CERAFILTEC, or the company's pioneering ceramic flat sheet membrane technology, visit www.cerafiltec.com.
