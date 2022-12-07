Submit Release
Say Goodbye to Heavy Creams and Lotions this Winter with Hanni's New Release: Water Balm Moisturizing Mist

The experts at Hanni are pleased to announce their new product, Water Balm, a weightless, water-like mist that hydrates like a deep moisturizer.

ATLANTA (PRWEB) December 07, 2022

Welcome to a whole new world of healthy and hydrated skin. That's what it will feel like when adding Hanni's newest product, Water Balm, into a regular skincare routine. Water Balm allows customers to trade in the mess and dry-time of traditional creams and lotions for a featherlight mist of powerful hydration. The unique mist application allows the user to layer the product and completely customize the experience based on how dry their skin is. This is essential as skin's hydration varies based on seasonality and each person's unique moisture needs.

Water Balm feels weightless, like a featherlight mist, yet provides deep hydration for the skin. Best of all, there's no sticky or slimy residue left behind after application. Although this moisturizing product may feel and dry like water, it is densely packed with hydrating agents for which dry skin thirsts.

This new release comes at the perfect time, as the cold, frigid weather calls for a product that deeply moisturizes your skin. You can find Hanni's newest product on their website, https://heyhanni.com/. You can qualify for free shipping on orders of $45 or more and sign up for their email list to get updates on their latest innovations in skincare.

About Hanni - Created by entrepreneur Leslie Tessler, Hanni was founded in 2020 with the goal of elevating overlooked beauty categories into thoughtful skincare rituals.

What began with shaving is now expanding to body care and beyond while maintaining the focus on innovation, efficacy and sustainability.

