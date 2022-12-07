Submit Release
Timken Earns Spot on Newsweek America's Most Responsible Companies List for Third Straight Year

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company TKR www.timken.com))), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, has been named one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 by Newsweek and Statista Inc. This is the third consecutive year Timken has made the prestigious list of companies distinguished by their corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts.   

"We're proud of this recognition because responsibility is embedded in how we conduct business with ethics and integrity," said Richard G. Kyle, Timken president and chief executive officer. "Our world-class team of problem solvers is dedicated to developing new and better solutions for our customers' most challenging problems, and that mirrors our approach to CSR. It's an honor to be included alongside several of our customers and other outstanding corporate peers on this list."

The top 500 most responsible companies in the United States appear on the list. Fourteen industries are represented, with Timken listed in the materials and chemicals subcategory.

Newsweek and Statista select America's Most Responsible Companies based on key performance indicators (KPIs) derived from an independent survey and publicly available sustainability and corporate social responsibility reports. The independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of a company's corporate social responsibility activities, while the KPIs focused on the company's performance in environmental sustainability, social impact and corporate governance.

About The Timken Company
The Timken Company TKR www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.1 billion in sales in 2021 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 43 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, and America's Best Employers, Best Employers for New Graduates and Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
scott.schroeder@timken.com

 

 

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timken-earns-spot-on-newsweek-americas-most-responsible-companies-list-for-third-straight-year-301697346.html

SOURCE The Timken Company

