Los Angeles Pain Management Specialist Dr. Roy Nini, Cofounder of FullRange Spine & Ortho, is Now Tracking Actual Patient Outcomes with OutcomeMD

Dr. Roy Nini and his team now using OutcomeMD to monitor each patient's progress after treatment to inform and elevate their practice.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Roy Nini is a renowned physical medicine and rehabilitation/pain management doctor who specializes in non-surgical, regenerative therapies to treat orthopedic injuries and conditions.

At FullRange Spine & Ortho, Dr. Nini provides advanced pain management plans, using non-invasive, regenerative therapies to avoid the risks of surgery. He offers patient-centric care, with a focus on discovering the underlying cause of the pain and loss of range of motion from a sports, spine or joint injury. Dr. Nini is proud to be utilizing the revolutionary OutcomeMD software which improves any orthopedic specialist's ability to efficiently and effectively care for patients. This is by using medically valid patient-reported outcome measures to score and track symptoms to successfully understand and demonstrate how his patients are progressing throughout their orthopedic care and treatment plan. With OutcomeMD's unique data analysis dashboard, he can easily aggregate and analyze a wide variety of medical outcomes. With OutcomeMD, Dr. Nini has his hand on the pulse of his patients to know which are progressing and which are declining. The spine health and pain management metrics, displayed in a de-identified way, can also be used as helpful educational tools for prospective patients because they clearly set expectations for the various treatment options they can undergo for their specific condition. Ultimately, the data obtained through OutcomeMD allows Dr. Roy Nini to establish best practices for his clinic so that he can continue to improve upon his clinical proficiency, empowering him to do what he does best, help patients achieve great outcomes.

"With OutcomeMD, both the patient and I can fully understand how the treatment plan impacts symptoms over time and improve our shared medical decision-making process," says Dr. Roy Nini.

More About Dr. Roy Nini:

Dr. Roy Nini, M.D., is a physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist in the Los Angeles, CA, area and has over 25 years of experience in the medical field. He graduated from Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons and completed his internship and residency at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. He offers regenerative orthopedic treatments for patients suffering from an injury or other condition that brings pain or loss of mobility in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Encino, Montebello, Woodland Hills and Fullerton. Dr. Nini believes that many conditions can be treated without risky surgical interventions and uses non-invasive, regenerative options such as PRP, joint injections, spinal decompression, physical therapy, Botox® injections, viscosupplementation, rhizotomy, sympathetic blocks and spinal cord stimulation to help patients find relief from chronic pain and injuries. For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Nini at one of the FullRange Spine & Ortho locations, please visit http://www.fullrangeortho.com or call 855-906-PAIN (7246).

Media Contact

Dr. Roy Nini, FullRange Spine & Ortho, 855-906-7246, Roy.Nini@fullrangeortho.com

SOURCE FullRange Spine & Ortho