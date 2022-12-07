Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops a Fun and Challenging Target-Style Game Activity (JMT-143)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have 10 children and 57 grandkids and wanted something for them to play with when they are out of school and I believe God put this idea in my mind," said an inventor from Rockledge, Fla., "so I invented the FLYING TOSS GAME."

The invention provides a fun, challenging, and competitive target-style game activity for children and adults. It offers a healthier alternative to sedentary activities, such as watching television, using computers, playing video games, etc. and could help develop healthy lifestyle habits and help improve hand-eye coordination. The game provides hours of entertainment and enjoyment and could be played in a variety of outdoor and indoor settings. It is convenient, practical, portable, and durable for years of effective use.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JMT-143, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

