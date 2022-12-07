ESF Seafood Transforms Shrimp Processing With Industry Leading Renewable Energy Conversion

ESF Seafood announced the transitioning of its shrimp processing plant to renewable energy. The commissioning of the first stage of a solar energy micro-grid is the result of a three year development effort targeted towards reducing ESF Seafoods' carbon emissions and energy costs. ESF will replace over 60% of its energy needs with electricity from solar during 2023 and have 100% carbon neutral processing by end of 2024.

Gerardo Tome, President ESF Seafood noted, "Harvesting, processing and freezing shrimp in a tropical climate requires a very significant amount of energy. Southern Honduras is an ideal location for capturing solar energy due to the area's high photovoltaic (PVOUT) rating and we are able to utilize our plant's roof space for the solar panel installation which reduces the need for additional land usage. A recently approved law for commercial bi-directional meters enhances the profitability of additional energy generation by allowing us to supply surplus back into the national grid during non-peak periods."

Ivan Clements, Director ESF Seafood noted, "Reducing carbon emissions is a critical objective for our customers worldwide. We will be the first shrimp processing plant to migrate to renewable energy; we will decrease our carbon footprint by over 2,000 tonnes in 2023 and have a clear plan to achieve carbon neutral status. Taking a leading position in sustainability and energy security will help ensure the ongoing success of our business in Honduras and continue to provide our customers with high-quality, value added shrimp and our people with good jobs."

ABOUT ESF SEAFOOD - ESF Seafood was founded in 2012 to provide the very best shrimp to discerning customers worldwide who value investments in food safety, sustainability, premium quality, ethical trading, and internationally recognized certifications including SEDEX, ASC, and BRCGS AA+ rating.

ESF Seafood's 11,700 m2 plant has extensive capabilities for IQF value-added shrimp production as well as blast freezing / brine freezing options and 4.5 million lbs of cold storage. ESF Seafood's location in Southern Honduras, with its skilled and experienced workforce, is ideal for adding value to quality shrimp and ensuring fast delivery to worldwide locations utilizing both Pacific and Atlantic ports.

ESF Seafood / Service & Trading Business S.A. de C.V.

www.esfseafood.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005169/en/