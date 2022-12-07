Designed and Built in California, EverCharge Opens Hayward Factory to Meet Growing Demand and Further Ongoing Commitment to U.S.-Based Production

EverCharge, a leading provider of turnkey electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for fleet and multi-family homes, announced today that it is expanding its manufacturing footprint and opening a new 30,000 square foot production factory in Hayward, California.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005675/en/

With international supply chain shortages continuing to limit and delay production around the world, EverCharge is proud to be one of the few companies to manufacture their electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) in North America.

As part of the opening, EverCharge is creating new opportunities for highly skilled local jobs and plans to double their factory workforce by mid-2023.

"The demand for EV charging has never been greater, and we are committed to investing in the manufacturing, installation, and service of charging stations for our rapidly growing customer base," said Jason Appelbaum, CEO of EverCharge. "The opening of our Hayward factory is a prime example of how EverCharge is driving the U.S. clean energy movement forward with high-quality, reliable, and American-made EV charging solutions."

Development and expansion of the new Hayward facility began in September of 2022 and is slated to be completed by early 2023. Hayward was selected as the strategic location of EverCharge's manufacturing hub for its surrounding innovative business community, key location for talent, and proximity to Highway 880 for convenient transportation of goods.

The new factory opening comes on the heels of EverCharge's acquisition by SK E&S, a Korean energy company, and is part of SK E&S's investment in U.S.-based energy solutions. This partnership is launching a new chapter for EverCharge and creating growth and expansion in every area of the business.

About EverCharge

EverCharge provides hardware and software EV charging solutions for fleets and multi-unit homes. Their turnkey offerings are designed to utilize existing infrastructure to scale EV charging at the lowest cost. EverCharge's load balancing SmartPower technology maximizes the number of electric vehicles that can charge at any given time and eliminates barriers such as data connectivity. EverCharge was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Palo Alto. For more information, please visit EverCharge.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005675/en/