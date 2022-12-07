RS Metrics Announces Integration with Google Cloud to Bring Granular Environmental, Climate, and Physical Data as a SaaS
RS Metrics is making asset-level ESG and ECP data and metrics accessible through its ESGSignals® product available soon on Google Cloud Marketplace
[...] RS Metrics is demonstrating its commitment to providing customers with the technologies they need to make data-driven decisions with critical ESG data.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RS Metrics today announced that it is making asset-level environmental, social, governance (ESG) and environmental, climate, and physical data and metrics accessible in real-time to investors and customers by making its ESGSignals® solution available soon to Google Cloud Marketplace. Through ESGSignals®, a far-reaching product that derives accurate, independent, and standardized, insights from geospatial data, users will be able to objectively assess the ESG performance of allocated assets. ESGSignals® provides over 100 analysis-ready metrics such as biodiversity, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, water stress, land usage, and physical risks. It ensures access to near real-time, independent, asset-level insight, in contrast to self-reported company disclosures, which are often incomplete, overly general, and lacking in asset-level detail.
ESGSignals® will soon be available for customers on Google Cloud Marketplace. The Google Cloud design pattern includes a turnkey cloud-native solution for asset managers, personal wealth managers, rating agencies, consulting companies, and corporates themselves. It leverages several Google Cloud products, such as BigQuery, Looker Studio, Vertex AI Workbench, and Cloud Run. To enhance the level of disclosures already available via Google BigQuery, customers can upload their own geolocated assets (through the Bring Your Own Assets method). Both means of obtaining ESGSignals® data and metrics will be available via usage-based pricing.
ESGSignals® aligns with the Taskforce for Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) building on its collaboration with Integrated Biodiversity Assessment Tool (IBAT) to provide asset-level biodiversity insights.
The market demand for asset-level data and insights is clear and companies recognize the importance of geospatial data due to increasing demands of regulatory assessments.
“Cloud technologies that help companies assess and track metrics important to their sustainability goals have become increasingly important for both business planning and meeting external commitments,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud. “With the coming availability of ESGSignals® on Google Cloud Marketplace, RS Metrics is demonstrating its commitment to providing customers with the technologies they need to make data-driven decisions with critical ESG data.”
Bob Herz, RS Metrics Senior Advisor, Board Member of the Value Reporting Foundation, which oversees the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and former Chair of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) adds, “The granularity offered by RS Metrics through Google Cloud Marketplace will help stakeholders understand the ESG performance of these assets and their exposure to environmental, climate and physical risk, for business development and continuity planning.
RS Metrics along with Google BigQuery offers customers an analytics tool that allows filtering to establish a Balanced Scorecard for over 100 metrics rolled up by Asset - Company - Industry - Sector. “We have been focused on developing ESGSignals® and this partnership with Google Cloud marks a major milestone in democratizing ECP data by offering ESGSignals® as a SaaS, with rapid configuration by Google Cloud developers. This allows end users to create rapidly deployable dashboards and applications for financial services, rating agencies, assurance companies, and corporates and provide here-to unavailable ECP insights,” says Maneesh Sagar, Chairman, and CEO of RS Metrics. This will help customers be better informed about the current ESG performance of companies and better prepared to respond to regulatory demands through the platform.
About RS Metrics
Founded in 2010, RS Metrics brings global geospatial datasets together at the asset level to provide fundamental insights, trends, and predictive signals for businesses and investors in ESG, climate and physical risk, industrials, and commercial real estate. RS Metrics’ proprietary, patented technology platform leverages advanced computer vision and machine learning, and a scaled QC workflow to generate accurate, predictive, and consumable information.
