Kyle McDowell, Former Senior Executive at Multiple Fortune 10 Firms, Launches New Company To Disrupt Corporate America
EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the release of his Bestselling book, Kyle McDowell is looking to disrupt the way corporate America operates. Following nearly thirty years of experience leading within massive organizations such as Bank of America, UnitedHealth Group and CVS, McDowell personally learned how necessary it is to change how leaders operate. He recognizes that the toxic nature and lack of genuine collaboration found in most environments boils down to a failure of leadership. In a recent interview, he discussed the importance of making a powerful but simple change. “As the paradigm shifts from “me” to “WE”, your team develops a genuine desire to help one another, positioning everyone to succeed.”
The first step in leading the disruption was publishing his book, “Begin With WE - 10 Principles for Building and Sustaining a Culture of Excellence.” Laden with principles built around integrity, authenticity and teamwork, McDowell directs his message to leaders, of all walks, from all backgrounds, and all generations, who believe there is a way to not only exist in the corporate world, but thrive. The book was well received, landing on The Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestseller lists as well as reaching number one in nine different categories on Amazon. For McDowell, this early success served as confirmation that his message is sorely needed.
Despite the strong start, he knows the journey is only beginning and will require a concerted effort of leaders around the world. “Culture transformations are like a giant battleship. They can be very effective, but they don’t change directions quickly, and they require a lot of coordination.” In an effort to drive the influence of his transformational messages, he launched Kyle McDowell Inc. to educate and inspire leaders and organizations alike. Speaking from his office in Tampa, Florida, McDowell remarked, “sharing the 10 WEs and evangelizing their profound power has become my life’s mission. I’m convinced most of us long to make an impact, but most organizations never enable us to reach our full potential. As a result, we settle for mediocrity and ultimately, apathy. Both of which are absolutely avoidable when the organization is purposeful about establishing and then aligning around principles like the WEs.”
