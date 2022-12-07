GT USA of Wilmington Welcomes First Moroccan Citrus Vessel For The 2022-2023 Season
Port Operator Gears Up For Another Successful Season
We are privileged to be able to continue as the port of choice to serve our Moroccan partners for the timely distribution of fresh and delicious fruit to U.S. and Canadian consumers.”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Port of Wilmington has received its first shipment of fresh Moroccan citrus for the 2022-2023 winter fruit season.
— Joe Cruise, CEO GT USA Wilmington
The M/V Crown Garnet, a specialized refrigerated vessel, was welcomed recently to the U.S.’ foremost marine terminal for perishable cargo and immediately began discharging her cargo of over 5000 pallets of fresh clementines.
During this winter fruit season, which will run through May 2023, the Port anticipates receiving approximately 12 shiploads of fruit from the Moroccan Atlantic port of Agadir.
Joe Cruise, Chief Executive Officer of GT USA Wilmington, was on hand to welcome the vessel and present its captain with a plaque to mark the season’s first call. “We are privileged to be able to continue as the port of choice to serve our Moroccan partners for the timely distribution of fresh and delicious fruit to U.S. and Canadian consumers. We are looking forward to assisting our partners with another successful season.” said Cruise.
GT USA Wilmington greatly values, and actively works to strengthen, the partnerships it has with Morocco and recently welcomed two guests from the Tangier Chamber of Commerce International Relations Committee, Najib Walali, board member, and Anouar Arbai, Committee President for their first visit to the Port of Wilmington. Following an informative discussion about cargos, trade links, and cold treatment, the guests were taken on a tour of the Port’s 308 acres.
Wilmington, Delaware is a major port of entry and distribution center for the seasonal importation of fresh Moroccan citrus, along with other fruits and juices from around the globe. Cargo is stored in the Port’s 850,000 square foot on-dock refrigerated warehouse complex, one of North America’s largest facilities, before distribution to markets throughout North America.
The Port is Safe Quality Food (SQF) certified, and it has worked hard to put itself in a good position to service the Moroccan clementine trade and take advantage of new business from all over the world.
Kathryn Bradley
GT USA Wilmington
302-354-4096
email us here