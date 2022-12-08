Yellowfin Launches Certified CData Connectors
Yellowfin customers can quickly and easily add real-time SaaS, NoSQL, & Big Data connectivity.
CData and Yellowfin share a deep commitment to innovation and this partnership will benefit our global customer base.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yellowfin, Inc. (“Yellowfin”), a leading global provider of BI and data analytics software, today announces a global partnership with CData Software, a premier provider of real-time data connectivity solutions, to extend the capabilities of Yellowfin with 250+ high-performance CData connectors.
— Atanas Popov, General Manager, Yellowfin
This powerful set of data connectors simplifies the process of accessing enterprise data in real-time, and enables users to easily connect to a wide range of popular on-premise and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications for customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), marketing automation, accounting, and collaboration.
Yellowfin and CData will work together to ensure that CData connectors work seamlessly within the Yellowfin platform. Yellowfin customers will gain access to free tools that can be used individually or within several pre-packaged CData solutions. Selected connectors will be available in special Yellowfin bundles.
The new CData connectors unlock a wide range of benefits for analytics users, including:
• 100% Java architecture based drivers that implement the native protocol without reliance on client-side libraries.
• Extensive schema discovery capabilities for every data source
• Easy direct connection to Yellowfin with complex hierarchical data through flexible and extensible NoSQL flattening
• Better data access with optimized socket-level streaming and compression capabilities
• Highly customizable and configurable
• Enterprise-class security
• And much more
“Yellowfin’s flexible architecture supports live connectivity to multiple data sources. CData connectors support and build on this capability providing more data integration options.” commented Atanas Popov, General Manager of Yellowfin. “CData and Yellowfin share a deep commitment to innovation and this partnership will benefit our global customer base.”
“CData is the standard for enterprise data connectivity and our team works tirelessly to provide the widest range of high-quality, real-time data drivers ,” said Amit Sharma, CEO of CData. “Our extensive experience working with many leading BI and Analytics solutions gives us confidence that CData’s solutions will add significant value to Yellowfin’s many customers.”
Learn More About Yellowfin Certified Connectors
About Yellowfin
Yellowfin is a global BI and analytics software vendor with a suite of world-class products powered by automation. Yellowfin is recognized as an innovator by the world’s leading analyst firms. More than 29,000 organizations and over 3 million end-users across 75 countries use Yellowfin every day.
Yellowfin’s flexibility and broad range of capabilities make it ideal for both embedded BI and operational reporting use cases, combining action-based dashboards and automated data discovery into a single platform to lower the complexity of contextual analytics within a customer’s application.
To learn more about Yellowfin, visit https://www.yellowfinbi.com.
Regan Brown
Yellowfin, Inc.
+1 512-226-8080
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other