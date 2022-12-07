upSWOT and hundreds of global investors are helping Ukrainian startups
Our economy will need to be reinforced and strengthened when we are victorious - and we are doing what we can today to support Ukraine’s economy tomorrow.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ukrainian startups have many of the same struggles that other startups have. Find product-market fit, secure financing, monetize successfully, incentivize the right talent, etc. These challenges already stack the odds against any startup. As of February 2022, the challenges faced by Ukrainian startups were exponentially increased; they are continuing to work under the tremendous pressure of a heartachingly ongoing war.
In upSWOT’s “Investors for Ukrainian Peace and Ukrainian Startups” campaign, upSWOT is sharing its network of resources with Ukrainian startups. upSWOT is proudly supported by a consortium of more than one hundred institutional investors, angels, and advisors representing financial industry leaders, visionaries, and operators. upSWOT’s investors are eager to demonstrate their support to Ukrainian startups and do their part to help them survive through the war.
“Some others - friends, family, and colleagues - are giving their lives in Ukraine. We are doing what we can as a company - logistical and financial support for our team and their families, and sharing our network with Ukrainian startups,” says Dmitry Norenko, upSWOT CEO. “Our economy will need to be reinforced and strengthened when we are victorious - and we are doing what we can today to support Ukraine’s economy tomorrow.”
In the summer, upSWOT launched an Investors for Ukrainian Peace and Ukrainian Startups campaign in partnership with the Ukrainian Startup Fund. Since then, the movement has gained a lot of traction.
upSWOT has successfully gathered intelligence on the specific resources and needs of 100+ startups in different industries throughout their various stages of development. The business intelligence platform will share this information with institutional investors, angels, and advisors representing financial industry leaders, visionaries, and operators.
We invite all professionals willing to help Ukrainian startups through the Investors for Ukrainian Peace and Ukrainian Startups campaign and fill out this form.
As part of the next stage of the project, each of you has the opportunity to choose a company with which you want to speak and support. It may be only 30 minutes of your time, but it is so important for young companies.
In this way, you can help young Ukrainian entrepreneurs who are part of the backbone of the Ukrainian economy. They’re not giving up on their country and employees right now and in a convenient format.
