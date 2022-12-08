Christmas Video Game Ho-Ho-Home Invasion Gets a Free Festive Update - All I Want for Christmas is Infinite Lives

Ho-Ho-Home Invasion's 2022 Update is Now Live Ho-Ho-Home Invasion's 2022 Update Logo Santa places presents at the trees as quickly as he can - a robot is just around the corner!

Check out the 2022 update for Ho-Ho-Home Invasion, a festive stealth-em-up that puts you in the shoes of Santa as he trains for the big night - Christmas Eve!

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are Christmas movies, Christmas songs, and Christmas traditions - but have many have wondered where the Christmas video games are. They need not wonder any longer, as the 2022 update of Whitepot Studios’ Ho-Ho-Home Invasion is now live, available to download now on PC through Steam and itch.io.

Ho-Ho-Home Invasion is a festive stealth-em-up that puts players in the shoes of Santa Claus as he trains for Christmas Eve. Players can help Santa place presents under trees, fill stockings, then make a swift exit - without getting caught by the automated robots Santa’s elves have created to help him train. Joining the festive video game ranks alongside the likes of Elf Bowling - and more tangentally Bayonetta 2, Shenmue, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales - the Christmas title has been enjoyed by the likes of GameGrumps, a YouTube channel with 5.37M subscribers, and Limmy, one of the Top #1000 streamers on Twitch.

Indie developers Whitepot Studios - based in Belfast, Northern Ireland - have this year added a lives system to Ho-Ho-Home Invasion, so players (so called 'stealthy Santas') can keep on playing even after they've been caught. The update's name? "All I Want for Christmas is Infinite Lives".

With this update, players can choose the number of lives they have per level, allowing them to adjust the difficulty to your liking. Keeping accessibility in mind, players can also now slide the difficulty all the way to Elf mode, giving them an unlimited number of lives. Those who like a challenge can still play with the original one chance per level.

In addition to this new feature, the update also includes support for the latest version of the Tilt Five™ AR gaming system, which adds even more immersion to the Ho-Ho-Home Invasion experience. The Tilt Five™ system was developed with gamers and tabletop enthusiasts in mind and invites players to level up game night with the magic of immersive 3D technology. Using proprietary AR glasses, a retroreflective gameboard, and a wand motion controller, Tilt Five players can explore holographic worlds with their family and friends together at home or online. With this, players can truly feel like they're in Santa's shoes as they navigate the game's levels.

Ho-Ho-Home Invasion also sports a novel 'pay-what-you-like' model, as players can enter their preferred purchase amount on itch.io, or purchase non-functional 'Support The Developers' DLC on Steam.

ABOUT WHITEPOT STUDIOS

Whitepot Studios is an award-winning game development studio launched in 2016. The studio offers cross-platform work-for-hire development services - as expert ‘Unity Paramedics’ and code consultants - as well as building its own "cheeky & cheerful" IP.

Ho-Ho-Home Invasion Trailer