How integrated speech recognition is enhancing pathology and patient journeys
Supporting a widespread remit to simplify and improve patient journeys, next-gen speech recognition is empowering pathology departments to work more efficiently
Accuracy and agility are core to Augnito. Through our medical professional partners in pathology, radiology and beyond, we’ve been able to develop a solution that can help transform patient journeys.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a key stage in the diagnostic process, pathology his a vital role to play in transforming healthcare and the experience of patients. However, cloud-based speech recognition provider Augnito identifies chronic underfunding and outdated technology as major barriers to new ways of working.
— Shiraz Austin - Co Founder of Augnito
“NHS waiting lists are at record highs and, unless workflows change, they’re set to stay that way. Pathology has long been identified as key to diagnostic support outcomes and a priority for digitisation -but it’s not as simple as bringing in new technology. The relationship between old and new, manual and digital, pathologist and technology need to be carefully considered.” stated Shiraz Austin, Co-Founder of Augnito.
Today, pathology is a department that often goes unseen in the depths of the hospital campus. Most pathologists use very familiar ways of working on both macroscopic and microscopic analyses, often including a large amount of repetitive, manual transcription and reporting.
Many pathologists complete these complex workflows in outdated, legacy software. However, speech recognition and automation aren’t simply a way to replace this technology. Augnito makes even older software fully speech enabled.
Austin continued: “Pathology as a department is fairly resistant to change, which is why Augnito is so compelling for this use case. With our comprehensive API and SDK (Augnito Voice Services), we can integrate best-in-class, hands-free, accurate speech recognition into an existing EPR, EMR or LIMS. It’s a way for pathology to evolve how it works, without a complex or costly period of transition.”
Augnito is a cloud-hosted, AI-powered speech recognition solution, built in partnership with medical professionals. Integrated with existing systems or used via a standalone application, web browser, or smartphone/tablet, pathologists are empowered to report from anywhere - while continuing to meet the strict requirements of structured pathology reports.
Beyond simplifying workflows and increasing reporting speed, Augnito also facilitates closer collaboration and information sharing with other departments. As a cloud-hosted platform, data can be made securely available to colleagues for the next stage of the patient journey. In this sense, Augnito brings diagnostic systems and departments together to improve efficiency, research, innovation and - most importantly - patient care.
Austin concluded: “Accuracy is core to Augnito, but agility is equally important. Through our close connections with medical professionals in pathology, radiology and beyond, we’ve been able to develop a solution that looks at the needs of healthcare holistically. We’re confident that even small changes to how people work and an increased use of speech to save time could dramatically transform patient journeys.”
