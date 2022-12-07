Sportswear Market Size 2022: Share, Trends, Growth( 4.70% ), Top Brands, Industry Analysis, Report by 2027

Sportswear Market size

Sportswear Market has been categorized based on product, distribution channel and end user.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study "Sportswear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" by IMARC Group, finds that The global sportswear market size reached US$ 174.07 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 231.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.70% during 2022-2027.

Sportswear represent informal clothing designed for comfort and playing sports. Tennis shirts, T-shirts, hoodies, Tracksuits, shorts, polo shirts, swimsuits, etc., are some of the common sportswear generally worn while participating in physical activities. Depending on the type of sport and the intensity, they can be manufactured by using several flexible materials, such as nylon-spandex, cotton, polypropylene, cotton-polyester, polyester-spandex, wool blend, etc. Sportswear are extensively worn while playing cricket, football, golf, tennis, basketball, hiking, bicycling, jogging, etc. In line with this, they aid in improving performance, preventing injury during exercise, providing extra comfort, reducing the delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS), promoting the health of the wearer, minimizing post-workout muscle cramps, etc.

Request a Free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sportswear-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Sportswear Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing participation of individuals in sports and fitness activities, owing to the growing incidences of work-related health conditions, including stress and obesity, is primarily driving the sportswear market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of fast-drying t-shirts and materials that can track heart rate, manages body heat, improve circulation, etc., and are produced by using lightweight infrared emitting fabrics and energy infrared technology is further catalyzing the global market. Besides this, the rising utilization of sportswear to protect the wearer against environmental conditions during outdoor activities is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the escalating demand for these clothing to enhance overall performance by supporting the right muscle groups during training and exercising and providing protection to the sensitive muscle areas is also augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the inflating need for specialized garments, such as ski suits, swimsuits, leotards, etc., is anticipated to fuel the sportswear market over the forecasted period.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6510&flag=F

Sportswear Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Adidas AG, Anta Sports Products Limited, ASICS Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, Fila Inc., Lululemon Athletica Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Patagonia Inc., Puma SE and Under Armour Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of end use industry.

Breakup by Product:

• Shoes

• Clothes

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Online Stores

• Retail Stores

Breakup by End User:

• Men

• Women

• Kids

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sportswear-market

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter's Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Other Reports by IMARC Group:

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/barrier-films-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/elevator-escalator-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/chronic-pain-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/cell-therapy-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/blockchain-in-energy-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.