Dallas Real Estate Agents at BullardJones Group Add New Partner, Renamed to BullardMcCarthy Group

Dallas Real Estate Agents, Sam Bullard, Catriona McCarthy and John Jones

Dallas real estate agents, Sam Bullard, Catriona McCarthy and John Jones have teamed up to create the BullardMcCarthy Group at Dave Perry Miller Real Estate.

The time had come for us to move to the next level, and my talents, along with my desire to have more mobility in my business and personal life, will allow the team to grow in a positive direction.” — John Jones

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas real estate agents Sam Bullard, Catriona McCarthy and John Jones have restructured the former BullardJones Group into the BullardMcCarthy Group, with Jones transitioning to the role of support agent with the newly-formed trio.

"We are excited to announce this new partnership with our longtime friend and colleague Catriona McCarthy, previously with All Homes Texas Real Estate, and have changed our group name to the BullardMcCarthy Group to reflect this change and new team structure. With John Jones now acting as role of support agent to the team, we feel this new structure will allow us to grow and further our commitment to luxury customer service that will exceed the expectations of our clients. We will also be able to spend more time in the field with our clients while relying on Jones to provide support on the back-end," says Bullard, who notes that the recent market shift in the real estate economy will highlight the need for Realtors to provide a level of service more aligned to a real estate market that is "normalizing".

This newly-formed partnership and restructuring of the team follows a lengthy track record of high-volume, performance and customer service awards that have been won by both the team and all three members of the BullardMcCarthy Group. Sam Bullard was recognized as an Individual Top Producer in 2017 and 2018, and received D Magazine's Best Real Estate Agents Award for five consecutive years from 2016 to 2021. He also has received the Advocate Magazine's Top Realtor Award in 2020 and 2021. Similarly, Catriona McCarthy was also named a Top Producing Agent by the Lake Highlands Advocate magazine.

"These awards are a testament to the long hours all three of us have spent in our commitments to helping both our buyer and seller clients navigate what has been the most remarkable real estate market in Dallas history," said Bullard.

The new team structure will allow partners Bullard and McCarthy to spend more time in the field helping their clients face-to-face, while Jones will take on the role of supporting both agents by assisting mainly with marketing and computer-related office tasks.

"The time had come for the team to move to the next level, and my talents, along with my desire to have more mobility in my business and personal life, will allow the team to grow in a positive direction," said Jones.

Responding to the increasing pace of changing market conditions in the Dallas real estate area, Bullard, McCarthy and Jones have created an extensive array of creative strategies for both helping home sellers obtain the highest price in the quickest amount of time possible and helping buyers to receive the best price and amount of repair concessions possible. "We haven’t seen the market shift to favor buyers in several years, and the strategies that we're now employing for our clients have shown very promising results," said Jones.

About the Bullard McCarthy Group

Founded in 2022, The BullardMcCarthy Group at Dave Perry Miller was established by Dallas real estate agents Sam Bullard, Catriona McCarthy and support agent John Jones. The group was formed when Catriona McCarthy joined the BullardJones Group as a partner in 2022, and Jones transitioned to the role of support agent. The BullardMcCarthy Group specializes in homes for sale in Dallas, East Dallas, and the surrounding areas. Making extensive use of detailed market data to help guide their clients, the BullardMcCarthy group have extensive marketing data which can be viewed on their website: http://homesourcedallas.com

Sam Bullard has six times been named D Magazine's Top Producer / Best Agent, has received the 5 Star Professional Award, and Lake Highlands Advocate Top Realtor Award. Sam is a former High School teacher/coach of 11 years, which has helped widen his vast network and school district knowledge. He resides in Lochwood with his wife Veronica, a Lake Highlands Elementary teacher, and two children.

Catriona McCarthy moved to Dallas from Ireland in 2007. She fell in love with Dallas and all it had to offer and decided she was ready to call Texas home. She has lived in Lake Highlands ever since.

Cat became a licensed realtor in 2014 and has helped hundreds of families buy and sell all over the DFW metroplex. Based in East Dallas, she has been recognized as a top selling agent by the Lake Highland's Advocate.

John Jones served as the vice president of the Lochwood Neighborhood Association from 2014-2021 and was a previous board member of the City of Dallas Zoning Board of Adjustment for five years until stepping down in 2021. He has also worked in mortgage banking, brokering, and forensic financial analysis. As a Dallas native, Jones is actively involved in community outreach projects such as neighborhood beautification, restoration, and various community civic organizations.

