Enrollment is Open at the Academy of Visual and Performing Arts in Fort Worth
The Academy of Visual and Performing Arts is now accepting applications and enrolling 6th and 7th graders for the 2023-2024 school year
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Academy of Visual and Performing Arts (AVPA), a new public charter school, is now accepting
applications for 6th and 7th grade students for the 2023-2024 school year. AVPA provides a safe,
challenging learning environment that cultivates students’ academic and artistic excellence.
Nestled into the south side of the city, AVPA is open-enrollment, tuition-free and open to all
students. AVPA exists to ensure all students are provided with equitable opportunities to learn
through the arts and learn in the arts. The admissions application takes 5-minutes to complete and
there are no audition requirements. Prospective parents can apply at
https://avpa.schoolmint.com.
Some of the world’s foremost entertainers the likes of Kirk Franklin, Major Attaway, Sedrick
Huckaby, Leon Bridges, Tatiana Mayfield, Ornette Coleman, Dewey Redman, Channing Godfrey Peoples,
and nationally known journalists Tamron Hall and Darla Miles hail from Fort Worth, a city with two
state-designated cultural arts districts. AVPA was strategically designed to expand the arts-based
education options in Fort Worth. AVPA eliminates barriers to access with a goal of making futures
in visual and performing arts a possibility for more students.
At AVPA, “Learning Through the Arts” allows students to experience arts-integrated, project- based
learning across all subject areas. Daily, students are immersed in rich, worthwhile, grade-level
content paired with a real-world problem or inquiry question(s). Students create authentic products
to share with authentic audiences under circumstances that require that they use higher-order
thinking skills and 21st-century skills, such as creativity, critical thinking, communication, and
collaboration.
At AVPA, “Learning In The Arts” allows all students to experience immersive conservatory
programming. All students explore and discover the arts in each art form to find their creative
passions. Students explore dance, digital media arts, literary arts, music, theatre, and visual
arts while building their arts competencies and technical knowledge and skills.
Another hallmark of AVPA is its dedication to “Personalized Learning”. Personalized learning for
each student, anchored in literacy, numeracy, and oracy, guides them along a path toward
post-secondary success that is unique to their strengths, needs, skills, and interest. AVPA
partners with students, families, and staff to use multiple sources of data to create a learner
profile that documents, not only the student’s academic strengths, skills gaps, and goals, but also
the development of their art competencies and technical knowledge and skills. Personalized learning
is bolstered by AVPA's focus on the “Wellbeing” of all students. By addressing physical,
psychological, social, emotional, and economic needs AVPA students are more apt to succeed
academically and artistically.
With enrollment opened, the AVPA Team seeks to spread awareness of the school with prospective
families, faith-based, business, and community leaders. To schedule a group presentation or
individual meeting, please email or call Dr. Stephanie Love at enroll@avpaschools.org or (817)
200-7299. Learn more about the Academy of Visual and Performing Arts today by visiting
www.avpaschools.org or by connecting on social media using @AVPATexas on all platforms.
