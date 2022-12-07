Enrollment is Open at the Academy of Visual and Performing Arts in Fort Worth

Dr. Stephanie Love and the Board of Directors of Fort Worth's Academy of Visual and Performing Arts

The Academy of Visual and Performing Arts is now accepting applications and enrolling 6th and 7th graders for the 2023-2024 school year

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Academy of Visual and Performing Arts (AVPA), a new public charter school, is now accepting

applications for 6th and 7th grade students for the 2023-2024 school year. AVPA provides a safe,

challenging learning environment that cultivates students’ academic and artistic excellence.

Nestled into the south side of the city, AVPA is open-enrollment, tuition-free and open to all

students. AVPA exists to ensure all students are provided with equitable opportunities to learn

through the arts and learn in the arts. The admissions application takes 5-minutes to complete and

there are no audition requirements. Prospective parents can apply at

https://avpa.schoolmint.com.

Some of the world’s foremost entertainers the likes of Kirk Franklin, Major Attaway, Sedrick

Huckaby, Leon Bridges, Tatiana Mayfield, Ornette Coleman, Dewey Redman, Channing Godfrey Peoples,

and nationally known journalists Tamron Hall and Darla Miles hail from Fort Worth, a city with two

state-designated cultural arts districts. AVPA was strategically designed to expand the arts-based

education options in Fort Worth. AVPA eliminates barriers to access with a goal of making futures

in visual and performing arts a possibility for more students.

At AVPA, “Learning Through the Arts” allows students to experience arts-integrated, project- based

learning across all subject areas. Daily, students are immersed in rich, worthwhile, grade-level

content paired with a real-world problem or inquiry question(s). Students create authentic products

to share with authentic audiences under circumstances that require that they use higher-order

thinking skills and 21st-century skills, such as creativity, critical thinking, communication, and

collaboration.

At AVPA, “Learning In The Arts” allows all students to experience immersive conservatory

programming. All students explore and discover the arts in each art form to find their creative

passions. Students explore dance, digital media arts, literary arts, music, theatre, and visual

arts while building their arts competencies and technical knowledge and skills.

Another hallmark of AVPA is its dedication to “Personalized Learning”. Personalized learning for

each student, anchored in literacy, numeracy, and oracy, guides them along a path toward

post-secondary success that is unique to their strengths, needs, skills, and interest. AVPA

partners with students, families, and staff to use multiple sources of data to create a learner

profile that documents, not only the student’s academic strengths, skills gaps, and goals, but also

the development of their art competencies and technical knowledge and skills. Personalized learning

is bolstered by AVPA's focus on the “Wellbeing” of all students. By addressing physical,

psychological, social, emotional, and economic needs AVPA students are more apt to succeed

academically and artistically.

With enrollment opened, the AVPA Team seeks to spread awareness of the school with prospective

families, faith-based, business, and community leaders. To schedule a group presentation or

individual meeting, please email or call Dr. Stephanie Love at enroll@avpaschools.org or (817)

200-7299. Learn more about the Academy of Visual and Performing Arts today by visiting

www.avpaschools.org or by connecting on social media using @AVPATexas on all platforms.

AVPA Community Meet & Greet