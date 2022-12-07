New CBD prediction report for 2023 released by Oklahoma Crippy "How healthy will the CBD market be in 2023?"
TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oklahoma Crippy, a leading supplier of CBD products in Oklahoma have published an insights report into the health of the CBD market in 2023.
Oklahoma Crippy used insights from within the industry and their own data to compile a series of insights and predictions into the state of the CBD market in 2023.
In an economy in flux and an industry still evolving, Oklahoma Crippy provides data-driven insights and predictions into the market for the coming year.
Those insights include:
• State of growth of the CBD market
• Influence of legislation changes on the industry
• Evolution of marketing and promotion for CBD
• Increasing role of women in the industry
• And much more.
The full report shares 9 key predictions covering the entire market. It uses data from reliable sources and company data to provide insight into the future of the industry for the next 12 months.
“We worked hard to come up with a range of predictions that accurately reflect where the CBD market is right now and where we think it will be in 12 months’ time said Charles Walker. “We used data from across the industry and our own insights to deliver actionable intelligence anyone considering investment in the CBD market can use.”
Barry Goodknight
