BluWave Names Rena Frackt as Managing Director and Head of Client Coverage

Company expands leadership team to support private equity's growing due diligence and value creation needs

BluWave, the business builders' network for private equity grade needs, announced Rena Frackt as Managing Director and Head of Client Coverage today. The appointment comes as BluWave's business expands amid increasing demand for its ability to match top-tier, pre-vetted service provider groups, independent consultants, and interim executives with growing businesses' due diligence and value creation needs.

A leading client coverage and customer success executive, Frackt brings rich experience in business development, operations, growth planning, sales enablement, process reengineering, and M&A sales integration. She comes to BluWave having spent sixteen years with Dynata, the world's largest first-party data company, helping to support global Fortune 500 companies and top private equity, management consulting, and life sciences companies with their data insights needs. During that time, Frackt grew a global team of sales and operations professionals from 75 to 500, generating more than $100 million in revenue and serving 1,000 customers worldwide. Frackt holds a Bachelor's of Arts degree from the University of Ottawa and a Masters of Liberal Arts degree from Harvard University. She spent her early career working with both the United Nations and the House of Commons of Canada.

"As we envision the future of BluWave, it's essential that we grow our business with individuals and partners who bring differential perspectives yet are deeply ingrained in our industry," said Sean Mooney, Founder and CEO of BluWave. "Rena intimately understands private equity and how you leverage resources to build value with accelerated speed and certainty. That's a tremendous asset to our clients."

Frackt will be responsible for expanding and developing BluWave's Client Coverage team, and leading BluWave's expansion into new markets. She will also help define, support and execute on BluWave's strategic growth initiatives by driving increased client activity and new business development. Frackt will report directly to CEO Sean Mooney.

"I was drawn to BluWave in part given their core values that focus on working as a team, accountability and growth. BluWave has introduced something very unique to the market which clearly resonates with the needs of private equity firms and their portfolio companies. Along with this, they've cultivated a reputation as a trusted advisor to hundreds of the country's top private equity firms and I'm thrilled to build on that tradition of excellence."

About BluWave

BluWave is the business builders' network for private equity grade service provider needs. The company's platform combines concierge-like consultative support with technology, data, and AI to expertly connect businesses with proven providers across due diligence, value creation, and prep for sale. The BluWave Vetted™ network is an invite-only ecosystem of top tier individuals and groups. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, BluWave ranks as one of America's fastest growing companies and today serves more than 500 leading private equity firms and thousands of proactive businesses. Visit BluWave.net to learn more.

