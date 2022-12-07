Buy Now Pay Later Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 45% Through 2026

Buy Now Pay Later Global Market Report 2022

Buy Now Pay Later Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Buy Now Pay Later Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the buy now pay later market share is expected to reach a value of nearly $103.60 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to grow to $467.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 45.7%. An increase in the adoption of online payment methods is expected to propel the growth of the buy-now-pay-later market going forward.

The buy now pay later market consists of sales of buy now pay later services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as a type of instalment loan. "Buy now, pay later" refers to a type of short-term financing that allows consumers to make purchases and pay for them at a future date, often interest-free.

Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the buy-now-pay-later market. Major market players are concentrating on offering customers cutting-edge digital services to sustain their position in the buy-now-pay-later market. For instance, in January 2022, Temenos, a Switzerland-based software and apps company, launched Temenos Banking Cloud, the first AI-driven buy-now-pay-later banking service in the market. Through alternative credit products, this offering is expected to give banks and fintechs additional revenue options, assist them in expanding into new areas, and strengthen their connections with customers and business partners. By offering transparency into automated judgments and pairing BNPL customers with suitable loan offers based on their past, Temenos BNPL assists banks in developing lending programmes that are driven by patented, explainable AI technology. Therefore, technological advancement is boosting the growth of the buy-now-pay-later market.

Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Segments

The global buy now pay later market is segmented:

By Channel: Online, POS

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises

By End Use: Consumer Electronics, Fashion and Garment, Healthcare, Leisure and Entertainment, Retail, Others End-User

By Geography: The global buy now pay later market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Paytm Postpaid, PayPal Holdings Inc., Affirm Inc., Klarna Inc., Splitit, Sezzle, Perpay Inc., Openpay, Quadpay Inc., LatitudePay, Laybuy Group Holdings

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

