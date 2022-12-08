Lauren Elizabeth Home | Electronics | Gifts to Expand to Amazon and other Site Changes

Lauren Elizabeth Home | Electronics | Gifts : We have want you want!

Lauren Elizabeth H|E|G was approved recently to list products on Amazon and Google Store. Website updates were made including adding a blog and shipping times.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lauren Elizabeth Home | Electronics | Gifts has been approved with Amazon and Google Store to begin listing products on both websites. This will allow customers to find the unique hand picked products at some of the websites they may be using for their other shopping needs. It will increase visibility and traffic to the website for maximum exposure; however, the best place to find all the newest products added weekly is still to bookmark the website or subscribe to email updates.

Lauren Elizabeth H|E|G website recently went through an extensive update. The format was changed to make browsing products more user friendly. The feedback received regarding shopping on the website was that the images for the products needed enlargement. Taking this feedback into consideration, Lauren Elizabeth H|E|G created a better user experience with more products listed per page and larger images for the product description pages with a better mobile user experience.

Shipping time updates were made throughout the site. As there are several suppliers that each have different shipping times; the website updates were made to each set of products based on each supplier. In each product description is the average shipping time for that product. Lauren Elizabeth Home | Electronics | Gifts strives to work with suppliers with US based warehouses to try to keep shipping times as low as possible. Many products ship in 1-3 days. There are some products that have 3-7 day shipping times or 8-14 days. There is a whole page dedicated to understanding shipping times for the consumer to fully understand when they may expect to receive their products.

A blog update was added to the website to make communicating changes, product highlights and any other relevant information for the costumer, easier to consume. Lauren Elizabeth H|E|G posts relevant blog updates to their Facebook page often and encourages consumers to follow that page to keep updated on blog post and product highlights if they prefer not to subscribe to email updates.

At Lauren Elizabeth Home | Electronics | Gifts you can find unique products, hand picked by Lauren after spending countless hours combing through collections from many suppliers. Lauren strives to maintain a store filled with items that will make perfect gifts for that hard to shop for person in your life. Specializing initially in small electronics such as tablets, drones, small appliances for the home, unique lighting, cameras, headphones, gaming accessories, speakers and cell phone cases; the recent product expansion has added more home decor options such as throw pillows, welcome mats and Christmas decorations. The addition of funny coffee mugs for the gifts section has proven to be one of the more popular product collections. Holiday ornaments and apparel was recently added to give customers more festive options this holiday season.

Learn all about Lauren's journey from a twenty year career in the mortgage industry, to a laid off mortgage professional, to a Famous Amos server at the N Main St location in Jacksonville, FL, in the most recent blog update. In the blog update you will learn how a Facebook Group called the Scoop with Jax Food Reviews, and their followers interaction with Lauren's posts trying to encourage customers to dine at Famous Amos for dinner, encouraged Lauren to take that passion and turn it into a website with a mission to give back to the Jacksonville, FL, community. Readers can also learn more about how they can support that mission. Read the blog post here.

Lauren Elizabeth Home | Electronics | Gifts

http://LaurElizaTech.com