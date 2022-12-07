In-Memory Computing Market Size to hit US$ 35.7 Billion, Globally, by 2027 - Report by IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “In-Memory Computing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on in-memory computing market size.

What are the growth prospects of the in-memory computing industry?

The global in-memory computing market size reached US$ 13.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 35.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% during 2022-2027

What is in-memory computing ?

In-memory computing (IMC) represents the process of storing information in the random-access memory (RAM) of the dedicated servers instead of comparatively slower disk drives. In line with this, it is a solution architecture that usually stores data in a number of clusters to deliver real-time processing insights. In-memory computing is generally complemented by on-disk or solid-state storage for recovery, archiving, and accessing historical data. It enables an organization to analyze large amounts of data, detect patterns, and perform operations promptly. IMC is extensively utilized for services, such as insurance claim modeling, social gaming, investment banking, real-time advertising platforms, geospatial processing, medical imaging, etc.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/in-memory-computing-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The escalating demand for real-time analysis of data and the emerging trend of digitization of business operations are primarily driving the in-memory computing market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of applications by organizations that can run advanced queries and perform complex analyses on large datasets is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, IMC aids in reducing the load on the information technology (IT) infrastructures of businesses and overall operational costs while freeing up resources, boosting business insights, enhancing efficiencies, etc., which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the rising utilization of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM)-based IMC systems across the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the inflating popularity of IMC for risk management, fraud detection, financial analysis and monitoring of transactions, etc., is augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, continuous improvements in the IT sector are anticipated to fuel the in-memory computing market over the forecasted period.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3cQ1mad

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, component, organization size, vertical and geography.

Breakup by Component:

In-Memory Data Management Solutions and Services

Databases

Data Grids

In-Memory Computing Platforms

Server Applications

Analytics Applications

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Government

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Altibase Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., GigaSpaces Technologies Inc., GridGain Systems Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone), Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, TIBCO Software Inc. (Vista Equity Partners), etc.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/603764416/edge-computing-market-growth-2022-2027-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-and-forecast

https://tech.einnews.com/pr_news/603763670/e-commerce-market-to-reach-us-70-9-trillion-growth-rate-cagr-of-27-43-during-2023-2028

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/601573589/dropshipping-market-is-expected-to-exhibit-a-cagr-of-28-40-during-2022-2027-imarc-group

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/594483350/project-portfolio-management-market-research-report-2022-size-share-trends-and-forecast-to-2027

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/593918970/fleet-management-system-market-2022-size-share-growth-analysis-trends-and-forecast-2027

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.