Refining and improving economic and commercial relations under Abraham Accords

KFAR SABA, ISRAEL, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the historic visit of the President of the State of Israel Mr. Isaac Herzog to the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates last week, and after a little more than two years since the Abraham Accords were signed, it seems that the foundation has been laid for economic cooperation in areas such as Homeland security, and in the civil field, as the government systems are synchronized with business communities in all countries in the region, which are part of the Accords.
Unlike the first months after the Accords were signed, when mainly the UAE market seemed to be flooded with hopes of quick investment and “easy money,” now we have entered an era of deeper understanding of the needs and capabilities in conjunction with synchronization of long-term plans, with a more mature system for collaborative activities between Israel and the Arab Accords countries.
One of Israel’s leading companies specializing in business relations in several fields between the Abraham Accords countries is Marton Group- Strategic Consulting. Among its key areas of activity, the Group is engaged in the “defense” sector – recently, it mediated a transaction in this field, and currently makes efforts to leverage it in favor of another security body in the area. Marton Group Consulting also represents the largest tourist-oriented real estate developer in Dubai – “The First Group” – on the Israeli market, and wellness companies in the field of AI. In addition, the Group leads market penetration activities for the leaders of the Israeli diamond and jewelry industry in the GCC region.
Marton Group has been in business for over 20 years. In addition to the Group’s extensive global experience in all areas related to the Abraham Accords, it is also licensed by the State of Israel to trade in that Homeland security knowledge, and works in coordination with the relevant government agencies and various embassies in cases when there is a need that incorporates government relations in favor of opening the market. This way, the Group is an effective partner with proper connections and a track record of successful realization of a vision to create a productive and prosperous relationship for all parties.
